Premiere: Hunter Metts Shares New Single “Monochrome” Debut EP Monochrome Out June 14th via Position Music





Rising Nashville-based indie singer/songwriter Hunter Metts makes contemplative and pastoral alt folk, tinged with gentle vocal melodies and intimate instrumental arrangements. He has been sharing a string of new singles over the past two years, and he’s set to return next month with his debut EP, Monochrome, out June 14th via Position Music. Ahead of the record’s release, Metts is back today with the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Monochrome” is a sweet and soulful effort, one that both leans into Metts’s melancholic side and brings out his penchant for sprawling melodies. The track opens in a quiet and intimate space but steadily builds into a swirling finale, shading the track in swells of strings and echoing guitar tones. Though much of the track is sparse instrumentally, the production leaves it feeling clean and poignant, adorned with entrancing melodies and cutting lyrics. Metts follows the slow decay of a relationship, singing “Sitting here / Growing cold / Tonight I feel like a shadow…Tell me it’s the end if we’re losing light / I don’t want a love that’s black and white / Where nothing grows / We’re dying slow / And it goes monochrome.”

Metts says of the track, “I wanted Monochrome to capture the feeling of a relationship’s end, where everything feels dull and lifeless. I tried to sonically mirror the gray, stagnant emotions of knowing you have to move on.”

Check out the song below. The Monochrome EP is out on June 14th via Position Music.

<p>