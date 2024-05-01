News

Premiere: Thin Lear Shares New Single “Bowie’s Ley Lines” New EP A Beach of Nightly Glory is Due Out on June 7th

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Thin Lear is the project of New Jersey-based singer/songwriter Matt Longo. Longo debuted in 2020 with his first full-length LP, Wooden Cave, crafting a lush sound that harkened back to the organic chamber pop instrumentation and soul-baring confessionals of ‘70s singer/songwriters like Harry Nilsson. Last month, Longo announced news of his forthcoming EP, A Beach of Nightly Glory, due out on June 7th. Accompanying the announcement, he also shared the record’s lead single, “The Overnighter,” and today he’s back with another new track, “Bowie’s Ley Lines,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Bowie’s Ley Lines” finds Longo tracing back his musical lineage, drawing on his memories of the titular iconoclastic singer. Where “Overnighter” was shadowed, hushed, and lilting, “Bowie’s Ley Lines” is more lean and driving, colored by rumbling guitar lines and a steady, marching drumbeat. Longo’s vocals hinge on the track’s longing and nostalgic undertones, floating above the fuzzy instrumentation. The track finds Longo harmonizing in multi-tracked bliss as he recalls moments of teenage escapism soundtracked by David Bowie. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the dreamy late-night feel of Longo’s memory, complete with surreal visuals and animated accents.

Longo says of the track, “This tune chronicles a bleary-eyed night of teenage euphoria on the beach: skidding around in a crappy car across the sand with Hunky Dory on the cassette player in my nearly unusable ‘93 Infiniti, completely untouched by burden with friends at my side, and arriving home before I end up feeling alone again. The song wonders about the value of those beautiful memories so many years removed, and if those experiences create an artificial idea of how to find joy later in life. With time passing, I wonder whether those gorgeous memories have any value at all beyond distraction: ‘What good is this memory that rips me from my day/To a beach of nightly glory/With cassettes of Hunky Dory.’

Developing this arrangement at Spacebomb with Matthew E. White and that crew was a pretty organic process. We kept paring it down from an originally folky vibe, and then gave it this thudding rhythm section…Alan Parker (guitarist) started adding in these Tom Verlaine-like guitar parts for the ending. I also really love harmonizing with myself when it suits a song, and this one just called for it. Anything to add to that cavernous sound.”

He continues, saying of the video, “The accompanying video chronicles an increasingly surreal and psychedelic trip through the woods, complete with moving statues and lively apparitions. I worked with visual artist Paula Arranz to overlay animation on footage with a homemade feel (shot and assembled by my partner, Emely Grisanty), and from there, we shaped a narrative of a descent (and then ascent) for an intense journey through the night to mirror an altered state of consciousness. We wanted it to be fun and hallucinatory, but also speak to the fixation on nostalgic revelry that’s referenced in the song.”

Check out the song and video below. The A Beach of Nightly Glory EP is out on June 7th.

