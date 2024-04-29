



Fat White Family Forgiveness Is Yours Domino

Web Exclusive

It’s recommended you clear some brain space before listening to Forgiveness Is Yours, the fourth album by South London cult band Fat White Family. The 11 tracks demonstrate a complete disregard for any particular style or genre and the album as a whole is an ambitious whirlpool of musical influences and social commentary entwined in a disheveled mix of indie rock, post punk, and existentialist psych rock.

It’s safe to say there is ample flamboyant, unkempt but heartfelt, scuzz rock on the new record to keep fans happy and cement their status as a cult band, but also enough progression and development as tunesmiths in order to squeeze out oddly catchy riffs and warped mood swings from the tube of musical colors the band are working with. The best examples that capture this newly discovered whimsical energy are tracks “John Lennon.” “Visions of Pain,” “What’s That You Say,” and single “Bullet of Dignity.” As deliriously delightful as they are demented and cacophonous, these standout tracks sound like they could be a mashup of choice slices from Baxter Dury, Man Man, The Residents, and Godley and Creme.

But it’ll take some commitment on the listener’s part to become familiar with it all. Most songs are a tightly packed mix of burly melodies and angular hooks, often with unsettling lyrics that toe the line between sarcastic and cynical. As if Fat White Family are not just making the most of the apocalypse that is upon us but baiting us to join in their enjoyment of the misery of the world spinning out of control while dragging us along on their soundtracked journey.

But just like the miasma of a carnival funhouse, Fat White Family sometime find it difficult to get out of their own way and have trouble navigating through it all. A few songs get bogged down with less of what makes the music so appealing and are missing that intangible ingredient, creating an uneven album that is somewhat erratic and inconsistent. And some listeners may find topics that are too intimidating (do we really need to hear the tragic tale of a five-year old boy’s circumcision, as told on spooky, frenetic, and heavily percussive track “Today You Become Man”?!).

Forgiveness Is Yours is original, intriguing, and appealing to adventurous souls looking for a listening experience outside their comfort zone and into the recklessly candid world of a unique and talented band. (www.fatwhitefamilymusic.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10