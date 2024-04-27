 Maggie Rogers @ House Of Blues, Chicago, US, April 19, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers @ House Of Blues, Chicago, US, April 19, 2024,

Apr 27, 2024 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive
Maggie Rogers played a special intimate record release show at Chicago’s House of Blues last Friday, April 19th.

As part of what’s been dubbed the “Don’t Forget Me Tour Intimate Shows,” the American singer-songwriter and her band presented her newest album “Don’t Forget Me” for audiences live for the first time.

Tickets were only available in person on a first come, first served basis. The early morning line that resulted spanned the city’s Dearborn Bridge across the river and down adjoining Wacker Drive that Rogers frolicked by herself, greeting the many fans who camped out at the box office.

In anticipation of her expansive international tour taking to arenas and festival stages throughout the summer and into the fall, Rogers played a series of smaller clubs in the UK, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, culminating at the House of Blues in Chicago.

The “Don’t Forget Me Tour” gets underway in all it’s earnest at Lovin’ Life Music Festival on May 4th, 2024, full tour dates HERE.

Our photographer Joshua Mellin captured the highlights from Chicago’s opening night.




