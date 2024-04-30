Stress Positions Studio: Neon

Director: Theda Hammel

Web Exclusive



Stress Positions, the excellent new comedy from writer-director-costar Theda Hammel, approaches its story from two angles. The first is a punchy take on screwball comedy set during the height of the Covid pandemic, which serves as a backdrop for the second, a more grounded and contemplative coming-of-age. At turns laugh-out-loud funny, deeply melancholic, and downright radical, it arrives as the most invigorating and challenging film likely to be slotted under LGBT Voices on a streaming service one day.

At the center of it all is one of the sadder sacks of recent cinema, the transcendently named Terry Goon (John Early). Terry has been relegated to a meager existence in his wealthy newly ex-husband’s deserted New York City “party house” to weather the pandemic as their divorce is finalized. His life is further disrupted by news that his half-Moroccan nephew Bahlul, an aspiring model, has broken his leg and needs a place to recuperate. So Terry sets about tending to Bahlul as best he can– cooking, cleaning, and shouting like a madman at anyone who threatens to violate social-distancing regulations or shows up sans-N95. However, when word gets around in Terry’s social circle that a sexy young man has taken up residence, a string of oddball characters weasel their way into his brokedown palace to gawk and bitch and generally wreak havoc on what’s left of Terry’s crumbling life.

With his particular brand of pressure-cooker mania in full force, Early turns in a riotous lead performance, hitting his comedic marks with skilled precision while imbuing Terry with a genuinely pitiful weariness. The brunt of the Covid material falls squarely on his shoulders, and the film successfully walks the fine line of finding the humor in the absurdity (Terry spraying his upstairs tenant with Lysol in one moment and then haphazardly wrapping a sleeve around his mouth to grab delivery food the next, for instance) without ever bogging the audience down in the weight of what was a frightening and tragic time. Primarily, Stress Positions sees the pandemic as a mere fast-tracking of an already surmounting moral decrepitude in Terry’s world. If you’re not certain Covid is something you want to chuckle about, exactly, I wouldn’t worry much.

Rounding out the main cast are writer-director Hammel as Terry’s best friend Karla, a frustrated and quippy trans-woman, and Qaher Harhash as Bahlul. A scene in which these three celebrate Bahlul’s twentieth birthday is a stand-out, with Terry and Karla putting on full display both their ignorance (racist microaggressions abound as they discover, for instance, that Morocco is not in the Middle East) and their occasional brilliance. Karla’s tirade about the oppressive sexual politics of the gay scene and further implication that her transition was, at least partially, a ticket out of that particular gay hell, is genuinely devastating, thought-provoking, and flies in the face of the accepted ways of discussing these issues. When Bahlul asks her if she feels like a woman, she flatly replies, “No, no one really does. I wanted to kill myself and this made it better.”