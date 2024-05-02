



Dwight Yoakam The Beginning and Then Some: The Albums of the ’80s Rhino

Web Exclusive

When you think 1980s Los Angeles, you probably don’t think of Dwight Yoakam. However, you probably should. Born in rural Kentucky and unable to make a name for himself in the more typical locale of Nashville, Yoakam headed to L.A. and in doing so jumpstarted his career as one of best purveyors of traditional country and western music of the past 40 years.

Released as a four-LP box set for Record Store Day 2024, The Beginning and Then Some collects Yoakam’s first three records—Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.; Hillbilly Deluxe; and Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room—along with a bonus LP of demos and rarities that leans heavy on the 1981 cuts that ultimately led him to his first album.

Of the albums proper, all three are essential. Yoakam hits the ground running with his old time honky tonk and fiddle foot-stompin’ music, and he doesn’t look back. Both Hillbilly Deluxe and Buenas Noches just capitalize on the template he established with Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.

Most of Yoakam’s 1981 demos eventually made it to one of his first three albums in more polished form. But listening to them here, the tunes are fully formed. It’s no wonder Yoakam secured a record deal.

Of course Yoakam’s star continued to rise as the ’90s dawned and songs like “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” and “Fast As You” further increased his profile and shone light on the traditional country stylings he was championing, this time against the backdrop of alternative rock and a country scene that was trending more toward pop. In some ways, Yoakam was a man out of time from the start. And this set is all the wonderful proof you need. (www.rhino.com)

Author rating: 8/10