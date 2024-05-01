



Various Artists The Westbound Sound: Westbound Records Curated by Record Store Day, Vol. 1 Org Music

Web Exclusive

For Record Store Day, select record stores curated a single LP compilation of tracks from the late ‘60s/early ‘70s Detroit record label that is infamous for launching the careers of both Funkadelic and Ohio Players. Apart from the edit version of Funkadelic’s “I Bet You,” from it’s 1970 debut, and the single mix of the oft-sampled Ohio Players’ “Funky Worm,” from 1972’s Pleasure, The Westbound Sound leans toward the lesser-known of the Westbound catalog. From The Counts and Denise LaSalle to Fuzzy Hawkins and Spanky Wilson, the compilation features some of the best soul and funk to be released out of Detroit. Songs like Wilson’s “Shake Your Head,” Donald Austin’s “Hot Rooster,” and Fantastic Four’s epic “Alvin Stone (The Birth and Death of a Gangster)” are some of the best of genre that you’ve probably never heard. Kudos to those Record Store Day stores for bringing these tracks back to life. (www.orgmusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10