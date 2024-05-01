



Babehoven Water’s Here in You Double Double Whammy

Web Exclusive

Coming off equal parts celebratory and downcast isn’t the easiest of feats to pull off. But the duo of Maya Bon and Ryan Albert, operating as Babehoven, manage to tackle that with an expert level of aplomb. “Good to See You” arrives late on Water’s Here in You and starts as a near dirge, with a spiraling guitar line that tugs the listener even further down. Bon deadpans over these opening notes, “It’s a good day, hey, hey, now, it’s good to see you.” Not exactly the scabrous “hey, hey, hey,” kiss-off of, for instance, the Stones’ “Satisfaction,” but Bon’s lyrics do carry a heartfelt level of positivity in spite of their delivery and surroundings.

If “Good to See You” is the blueprint of the Babehoven ethos, Water’s Here in You holds many gorgeous moments that springboard off these plans. The opening, “Birdseye,” captivates with Bon’s simple offering of “ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, too,” as Albert creates a palette of deeply blued and watery hues. Strummed guitars and Bon’s soaring vocal serve as a surface layer, while drums, bass notes, and strings sound as if they are being broadcast from a mile beneath the swells of a stormy sea.

Dedicated to maintaining a sonic sheen over the course of the album’s 40 minutes, more ephemeral tracks like the stream of consciousness of “Millenia,” or the beautifully slight “Rocket,” serve as patches for the album’s grander moments. The boomy and oblique “Chariot” is one of the year’s best songs bar none. For all its seeming effort to sparkle as hard as the spaciest of Beach House songs, the duo subverts their album’s centerpiece into a thing of heft rather than of lightness. Though an oddly specific reference, Varnaline’s 1998 album Sweet Life had the same marriage to a mood that “Chariot” pulls off impeccably. Bon describes the waterlogged carriage of the title as “A chariot, a cherry, sweet, round, and heavy.” Evocative as they come.

The perfectly titled and paced “Dizzy Spin” makes for another highlight, while the lilting cadence of “Lightness is Loud” captivates as well. The latter song hammers away with concrete descriptors of “coral, coral, snake, snake.” While the folky closer, “Ella’s From Somewhere Else,” celebrates both Squirrel Flower’s namesake (Ella Williams) as well as Bon’s childhood dog. And though there may be fluidity in her subjects, Bon’s lyrics are pointed and spare. “Ella takes me to the flatness of the loss,” says little, but conveys volumes.

Ella and the other denizens of Water’s Here in You may be from somewhere else, but Babehoven is going to take you there. Steady, surefooted, but with a heavy measure of hope and light to guide the journey. Babehoven’s dedication to a tight band in which to weave their spell provides some headspace for exploration. But Bon’s expert use of incontrovertible words and phrases keeps the listener hemmed in and focused on the undeniable tone of the work. (www.babehoven.com)

Author rating: 8/10