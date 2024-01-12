News

All





14 Best Songs of the Week: Waxahatchee, The Last Dinner Party, Julia Holter, The Smile, and More Plus Ride, Sleater-Kinney, Omni, Youth Lagoon, TORRES, and a Wrap-up of the Last Two Week’s Other Notable New Tracks





Welcome to the first Songs of the Week of 2024. This week’s list includes songs from the last two weeks, as we didn’t do a Songs of the Week last week due to it being the first week of the year and there not being a lot of worthy songs to consider. But this week the music industry was in full swing, with plenty of important album announcements.

This week Andy Von Pip, Caleb Campbell, Mark Moody, Scott Dransfield, and Stephen Humphries all helped me decide what should make the list. We settled on a Top 14 this week, narrowed down from 27 songs we seriously considered.

In the past week or so we also posted interviews with Slow Pulp, Spiritualized, and others.

In the last week we reviewed some albums.

To help you sort through the multitude of fresh songs released in the last two weeks, we have picked the 14 best the last two weeks had to offer, followed by some honorable mentions. Check out the full list below.

1. Waxahatchee: “Right Back to It” (Feat. MJ Lenderman)

This week, Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced a new album, Tigers Blood, and shared its first single, “Right Back to It,” which features MJ Lenderman. She also announced some new tour dates. Tigers Blood is due out March 22 via ANTI-. Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite directed the “Right Back to It” video.

Crutchfield had this to say about “Right Back to It” in a press release: “I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow. I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Tigers Blood follows Saint Cloud, which was #6 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. In 2022 Crutchfield teamed up with Jess Williamson to form Plains and release their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, via ANTI-.

The new album also features Spencer Tweedy, alongside Phil and Brad Cook. Brad Cook produced the album, which was recorded at the Sonic Ranch in the border town Tornillo, Texas. Brad Cook also worked on Saint Cloud at the same studio.

Read our 2020 interview with Waxahatchee on Saint Cloud.

2. The Last Dinner Party: “Caesar on a TV Screen”

Buzzed about new British five-piece The Last Dinner Party are releasing their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, on February 2 via Island. Last week they shared another new song from it, “Caesar on a TV Screen,” via a music video. Harv Frost directed the video.

The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford produced Prelude to Ecstasy, as he did all the band’s previous singles. Not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.

The Last Dinner Party collectively had this to say about their debut album in a previous press release: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcized guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life. It is our greatest honor and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”



The Last Dinner Party were getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances, but in April they released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. “Nothing Matters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in June they shared their second single, “Sinner,” as well as a video of them performing the song live. “Sinner” again made our Songs of the Week list. “My Lady of Mercy” was the band’s third single, again shared via a music video and again one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, the band shared its fourth single, “On Your Side,” via a music video. “On Your Side” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our May interview with The Last Dinner Party, which was likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication.

The Last Dinner Party had already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single.

3. Julia Holter: “Spinning”

This week, Julia Holter announced a new album, Something in the Room She Moves, and shared a new song, “Spinning,” via a music video. She’s also announced some new tour dates. Something in the Room She Moves is due out March 22 via Domino. Juliana and Nicola Giraffe directed the “Spinning” video.

Holter had this to say about “Spinning” in a press release: “It’s about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?”

“There’s a corporeal focus, inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies,” she says of the new album. “I was trying to create a world that’s fluid-sounding, water-like, evoking the body’s internal sound world.”

The album’s title was in part inspired by The Beatles song “Something” and its lyrics, “Something in the way she moves.” Holter, a lifelong Beatles fan, has been singing Beatles songs to her daughter at night.

Something in the Room She Moves features “Sun Girl,” a new song Holter shared in November that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Something in the Room She Moves is the follow-up to Aviary, her last regular new album, released six years ago. It was our Album of the Week and made the Top 10 in our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list.

Since then she has kept busy, including composing the score for Eliza Hittman’s 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always and working with England’s Chorus of Opera North on a new live soundtrack to the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc, which Holter wrote and performed. She’s also recently worked with Call Super, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Max Tundra.

Read our rave review of Aviary.

Read our interview with Julia Holter on Aviary.

Read our 2015 interview with Holter.

4. The Smile: “Friend of a Friend”

The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) are releasing a new album, Wall of Eyes, on January 26 via XL. This week, they shared the album’s third single, “Friend of a Friend,” and have announced some special cinema screening album playback events, as well as some new European tour dates.

The cinema events will happen at 12 theaters across the world from January 18 to 25 and will include the premiere of Paul Thomas Anderson’s video for “Friend of a Friend,” as well as featuring Anderson’s previously released video for “Wall of Eyes,” in-the-studio footage, and a playback of the whole album. Most screenings will be projected in 35mm, the format in which Anderson shot the videos.

Wall of Eyes includes the eight-minute “Bending Hectic,” a new song the band shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week (at #1). Sam Petts-Davies produced the album, which was recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Then when the album was announced, they shared its title track, “Wall of Eyes,” via a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video. “Wall of Eyes” was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #1).

Wall of Eyes is the fairly quick follow-up to The Smile’s 2022 debut A Light For Attracting Attention, which made our top 100 Albums of 2022.

The Smile also previously released a vinyl-only EP, Europe: Live Recordings 2022.

5. Ride: “Peace Sign”

This week, legendary British shoegazers Ride announced a new album, Interplay, and shared its first single, “Peace Sign.” Interplay is due out March 29 via Wichita and PIAS.

Interplay is the band’s third album since reforming in 2014, following 2017’s Weather Diaries and 2019’s This Is Not a Safe Place. Ride produced the album with Richie Kennedy and Claudius Mittendorfer mixed the album.

Ride formed in 1988 and its lineup remains guitarist/vocalists Andy Bell and Mark Gardener, drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert, and bassist Steve Queralt,

Bell had this to say about Interplay in a press release: “This album has taken a long time to make, and has seen the band go through a lot of ups and downs; maybe the most of any Ride album. But it has seen us come through the process as a band in a good place, feeling able to shake off the past, and ready to celebrate the combined musical talents that brought us together in the first place.”

Of the new single, Bell says: “‘Peace Sign’ started life as a jam recorded at Marks’ OX4 studio, in early 2021. We called it ‘Berlin’ and initially it featured Loz on drums, Steve on bass, and myself on a prophet 5 synth. About six months later I got hold of the recording and wrestled it into song form. Lyrically I was inspired by a film called The Alpinist about the visionary free climber Marc-André Leclerc. Soon after I’d finished working on the song I remember I was raving to my bandmates about Leclerc at OX4, and a good memory of that time was us all watching that film at Mark’s studio.”

Ride are currently on a co-headlining U.S. tour with The Charlatans. It’s something they did last year as well. The Charlatans are performing their 1992-released sophomore album, Between 10th and 11th, and Ride are performing their 1990-released debut album, Nowhere.

Read our interview with Ride’s Mark Gardener on This Is Not a Safe Place.

Also read our 2013 interview with Ride on Nowhere and our 2015 interview with Gardener where he went through Nowhere track-by-track.

6. Sleater-Kinney: “Untidy Creature”

Sleater-Kinney are releasing a new album, Little Rope, on January 19 via Loma Vista. Last week they shared its third single, “Untidy Creature,” via a one-shot video. Nick Pollet directed the video, which stars freediver Amber Bourke as she holds her breath for most of the song.

The band collectively had this to say about the song and video in a press release: “‘Untidy Creature’ was the first song we wrote for Little Rope, although we didn’t know it at the time; we weren’t certain we were even working on another record. We also worried it had come too easy, the song featured two elements that come very naturally to Sleater-Kinney: a big guitar riff, an even bigger vocal. But as the year wore on, and our choices and bodily autonomy shrank, our feeling about the song changed. It became a gift, somewhere to put our darkest fears, and our deepest hopes. We sometimes feel trapped or angry, and yet still we breathe.

“For the video, we wanted imagery that spoke to the themes which permeate Little Rope: uncertainty, restlessness, urgency, all of the in-between and discomfiting states with which we’re forced to reckon. So, we came up with the idea of a woman holding her breath in a bathtub for the duration of the song, unsure of her motivations, not knowing whether she’s seeking escape, disappearance, absolution, or simply a moment of quiet and reprieve. We love the tension created by an act that defies both custom and comfort.”

Previously Sleater-Kinney shared the album’s first single, “Hell,” via a music video starring Miranda July. Then they shared its second single, “Say It Like You Mean It,” via a video starring J. Smith-Cameron of the hit HBO show Succession.

Sleater-Kinney are Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. John Congleton produced Little Rope, which was recorded at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, Oregon.

Little Rope is partially influenced by the death of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather in a car accident while vacationing in Italy and the grief that followed.

A press release explains in more detail: “Although some of the album had already been written, aspects of each song—a guitar solo, the singing style, the sonic approach—were pulled into a changed emotional landscape. As Brownstein and Tucker moved through the early aftermath of the tragedy, elements of what was to become the emotional backbone of Little Rope began to form—how we navigate grief, who we navigate it with, and the ways it transforms us. The result is a collision of certainty and uncertainty evident from the first few spare seconds of the record’s opening track and first single, ‘Hell.’”

“I don’t think I’ve played guitar that much since my teens or early twenties,” Brownstein says of the months following her mother and stepfather’s deaths. “Literally moving my fingers across the fretboard for hours on end to remind myself I was still capable of basic motor skills, of movement, of existing.”

Of working with Congleton, Tucker says: “We’ve actually wanted to work with John for a long time, but it wasn’t until this record that the stars aligned and we made it happen.”

Sleater-Kinney’s last album, Path of Wellness, came out in 2021 via Mom+Pop. Path of Wellness followed 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.

In 2022 they released Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album, a cover version of their 1997 album, Dig Me Out, featuring St. Vincent, Wilco, Courtney Barnett, and many more.

7. Omni: “Plastic Pyramid” (Feat. Izzy Glaudini of Automatic)

Atlanta’s Omni are releasing a new album, Souvenir, on February 16 via Sub Pop. This week they shared another song from it, “Plastic Pyramid.” It features Izzy Glaudini of Automatic and was shared via an amusing infomercial-inspired music video.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Plastic Pyramid’ was one of the first songs written for Souvenir. It took a while to figure out what arrangement worked best. We tore it apart and pasted it back together again a number of times before settling on its current form. Our friend Izzy Glaudini of Automatic graciously agreed to sing on the track, making it the very first Omni duet. We hope you like it.”

The album also features “Exacto,” which the band shared last year.

8. Youth Lagoon: “Football”

Last week, Youth Lagoon (aka Trevor Powers) shared a new song, “Football,” via a music video. It’s out now as a limited edition seven-inch via Fat Possum. Rodaidh McDonald co-produced the song and Caleb Halter directed the video.

Powers had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Football’ is really a celebration of failure. Society has a terrible habit of only recognizing achievement while glossing over the greatness in the shadows. We’re so distracted trying to earn love, worth and value that we forget it’s something we inherently already have. I wanted to play with this idea through the lens of sports ‘cuz, in a lot of ways, sports are the truest religion. When I was young, it was the only way I knew how to connect with my dad. We didn’t have a lot in common, but we could both throw the ball. There were rules and rituals we could see eye-to-eye on. We didn’t have to argue over who was right or wrong. The difference in my family was, it didn’t matter how good I was. The act of just throwing a ball was communion. It didn’t matter if I caught it. I love my Dad for that.”

After releasing two albums under his given name, last year Powers revived his Youth Lagoon moniker and released a new album under that name, Heaven Is a Junkyard, in June via Fat Possum.

When Heaven Is a Junkyard was announced, Youth Lagoon shared the album’s first single, “Idaho Alien,” via a music video. “Idaho Alien” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Prizefighter,” via a music video, and announced some new tour dates. The third single was “The Sling” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

As Youth Lagoon, Powers released three albums: 2011’s The Year of Hibernation, 2013’s Wondrous Bughouse, and 2015’s Savage Hills Ballroom. Then he retired the name in 2016 and released two albums simply as Trevor Powers: 2018’s Mulberry Violence and 2020’s surprise-released Capricorn.

“I felt like I was in a chokehold,” Powers said in a previous press release of the initial name change. “Even though it was my music, I lost my way. In a lot of ways, I lost myself.”

He added: “My mind has always been a devil. It tells me terrible things—like I’m worthless, ugly, or broken. It’s like a motel TV stuck on a channel that won’t shut off, with static and endless late-night ads and preachers screaming about the end of the world.”

Things took a turn for the worse in October 2021, when Powers had a bad reaction to an over-the counter medicine that a press release says turned his stomach into a “non-stop geyser of acid” and coated Powers “larynx and vocal cords for eight months.”

“I saw seven doctors and multiple specialists. I lost over 30 pounds. No one could help me,” said Powers.

By Christmas that year, he could no longer speak. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be able to speak again, let alone sing,” he said. “It all felt symbolic in a way. I’d been swallowing fear all my life and now here it was coming back up.”

Following this trying time, Powers had a renewed focus on his songwriting, writing about home rather than the larger world. “Family, neighbors, and grim reapers,” said Powers. “I’ve always written about far away things, but the best material has been right in front of me this whole time in Idaho.”

Summing up the album, Powers added: “Heaven Is a Junkyard is about all of us. It’s stories of brothers leaving for war, drunk fathers learning to hug, mothers falling in love, neighbors stealing mail, cowboys doing drugs, friends skipping school, me crying in the bathtub, dogs catching rabbits, and children playing in tall grass.”

Read our 2011 interview with Youth Lagoon.

Read our 2015 interview with Youth Lagoon.

Read our 2023 interview with Youth Lagoon.

9. TORRES: “Wake to flowers”

TORRES (aka MacKenzie Scott) is releasing a new album, What an enormous room, on January 24 via Merge. This week she shared its third single, “Wake to flowers,” via a music video. Dani Okon directed the video.

Scott had this to say about the song in a press release: “I’m familiar with the disappointment that frequently follows hope. People are frighteningly resilient. We are regularly optimistic and regularly shattered by the want of something, maybe something that takes all our might and energy and then still doesn’t happen. But have you ever been anxious that things weren’t going to turn out the way you hoped, or maybe you weren’t very optimistic, and then you got everything you wanted? I feel like this happens a lot but I don’t hear it acknowledged very much. Everything I have now is something I once fought and longed for—this song is my way of keeping myself aware of that all the time.”

Previously TORRES shared the album’s first single, “Collect,” via a music video. “Collect” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “I got the fear,” via a music video (it also made our Songs of the Week list).

Scott produced the album with Sarah Jaffe, recording it last fall at Durham, North Carolina’s Stadium Heights Sound. Ryan Pickett engineered the album, which was mixed overseas in Bristol by TJ Allen, and mastered by Heba Kadry.

Julien Baker wrote the album’s bio and had this to say: “What I can say about TORRES is I think the music comes from a convicted place…. And I think it’s just incredibly good music to listen to.”

TORRES’ last album, Thirstier, came out in 2021 via Merge.

Read our 2020 interview with TORRES on Silver Tongue.

Read our 2017 interview with TORRES on Three Futures.

Read our 2015 interview with TORRES on Sprinter.

10. Laetitia Sadier: “Panser L’inacceptable”

Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier is releasing a new solo album, Rooting For Love, on February 23 via Drag City. This week she shared another new song from it, the lush “Panser L’inacceptable,” via a music video. Christopher Thomas Allen co-directed the video with Sadier.

A press release describes the song and video in more detail: “On ‘Panser L’inacceptable,’ Laetitia’s wheel-like rhythm guitar paddles the waters atop a raft of Gamelan patterns, synthesized strings trailing in her wake. The video, created by Laetitia and filmmaker Christopher Thomas Allen, flashes through images of the natural world: water, stone formations, long rays of sunlight and stalks of wheat provide an idyllic mise-en-scene eventually wandered through by Laetitia herself. As she passes barefoot through a wood and bundled up through a cemetery, the images of nature’s riches take on a Tarkovskian resonance: an idyll from which we humans find ourselves at an unnatural remove. The chorus swells greater with each pass, and as Laetitia slowly sinks into the sea and through the woods, we consider the title: ‘Panser L’inacceptable’ (‘panser’ meaning to bandage, or otherwise treat damage)—a headfirst dive into handling and healing past wounds. This theme hangs omnipresent in the endless skies stretching over the ten tracks that make up Rooting For Love.”

Rooting For Love is the follow-up to Find Me Finding You, which was released under the name Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble in 2017 via Drag City. The new album includes, “New Moon,” a new song shared in 2021 (at the time the new album was teased for a 2022 release). “New Moon” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in November, Sadier shared the song “Une Autre Attente,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The album features bassist Xavi Muñoz, among other players. Hannes Plattemier and Emma Mario took turns mixing the tracks on Rooting For Love.

In 2021, Sadier guested on Jarvis Cocker’s cover of Dalida’s 1973 duet with Alain Delon, “Paroles, Paroles.” It was featured on Cocker’s album, Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which was a companion piece to Wes Anderson’s film, The French Dispatch.

Also read our 2014 interview with Sadier or our 2010 interview where Sadier and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox interviewed each other.

11. Pissed Jeans: “Moving On”

This week, Philadelphia punks Pissed Jeans announced a new album, Half Divorced, and shared its lead single, “Moving On,” via a music video. Half Divorced is due out March 1 via Sub Pop.

Pissed Jeans are Matt Korvette (vocals), Brad Fry (guitar), Randy Huth (bass), and Sean McGuinness (drums). The new album was recorded by Don Godwin at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, Maryland. Half Divorced is the band’s first new album in seven years, the follow-up to 2017’s Why Love Now.

“We’re not the kind of band that bangs out a new record every two years,” Korvette says in a press release. “Pissed Jeans is truly like an art project for us, which is what makes it so fun.”

12. Ducks Ltd.: “Train Full of Gasoline”

Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. are releasing a new album, Harm’s Way, on February 9 via Carpark. Last week they shared another single from the album, “Train Full of Gasoline,” via a music video.

Ducks Ltd. is Tom McGreevy and Evan Lewis.

McGreevy had this to say about the single in a press release: “The jumping off point for this song was a friend telling me about the Lac Megantic rail disaster in Quebec. A 73 car train full of crude oil was left unattended and rolled down a hill before derailing and exploding in a town. I read about it a bunch, and to my understanding it was a scenario where a bunch of small errors built up and compounded each other, with the result being a catastrophe out of proportion with any of the individual failures that precipitated it. The song is about self destructive patterns. How if you try to ignore or minimize issues in your life they can manifest in places you don’t expect.”

The song features backing vocals from Ratboys’ Julia Steiner and Moontype’s Margaret McCarthy, as well as Ratboys’ Marcus Nuccio on drums.

Harm’s Way is the follow-up to Modern Fiction, which came out in 2021 via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

McGreevy had this to say about the rest of the tracks on the album in a previous press release: “They’re songs about struggling. About watching people I care for suffer, and trying to figure out how to be there for them. And about the strain of living in the world when it feels like it’s ready to collapse.”

Ducks Ltd. previously shared the album’s first single “The Main Thing,” via a music video. “The Main Thing” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Hollowed Out,” via a music video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Dave Vettraino (Deeper, Lala Lala, Dehd) produced the album, which was recorded in Chicago.

Ducks Ltd. say they found themselves in a more confident place when recording Harm’s Way.

“When we got signed, we had played maybe five or six shows ever. After last year, it’s in the hundreds. That experience can change your perception of your own music and songwriting,” said McGreevy. “In the past when we got stuck on a song we had a tendency to look at our favorite records to see how they tackled it. But now, instead of asking ‘what would Orange Juice do?’, we’d ask, ‘what would we do?’”

The band released a new single in 2022, “Sheets of Grey.” It was one of our Songs of the Week but isn’t included on the new album.

Last year the band launched a cover song series, The Sincerest Form of Flattery. It included a cover of The Cure’s “In Between Days,” which featured Jane Inc (the project of Carlyn Bezic), as well as a cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s 1989 song “Head On.”

Read our The End interview with Tom McGreevy.

13. Liam Gallagher and John Squire: “Just Another Rainbow”

Last week, former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire teamed up for a new song, “Just Another Rainbow.” This week they also shared a video for the song, featuring the duo performing it in a railway tunnel. There’s also a remix of the song by psych band Looking Glass Alice. Charles Mehling directed the video.

“Just Another Rainbow” is the first taste from a yet to be officially announced collaborative album together.

Squire had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

Gallagher had this to say: “I think John’s a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

Greg Kurstin produced the song during three weeks of sessions with him in Los Angeles and also played bass on the song. Joey Waronker plays drums on the track.

A 16-year-old Gallagher attended a “life-changing” Stone Roses gig in 1989 and Gallagher and Squire met four years later when Oasis were recording their 1994-released debut album, Definitely Maybe and The Stone Roses were working on their 1995-released sophomore album, The Second Coming. Later the two collaborated on a song for Squire’s band The Seahorses, who also supported Oasis, and more recently Squire joined Gallagher onstage at his Knebworth Park show, guesting on “Champagne Supernova,” which led to them collaborating in Squire’s studio before heading to LA to work with Kurstin.

In 2023, Gallagher released the Knebworth 22 live album. He released his third solo album, C’mon You Know, in 2022. This June, Gallagher will be embarking on “Definitely Maybe 30 Years,” a UK tour in which he will perform Oasis’ debut album in its entirity, along with assorted B-sides from the era.

The Stone Roses reunited in 2011 and played some shows. They released two new songs in 2016, “All For One” and “Beautiful Thing,” but then broke up again before releasing a third album.

14. Faye Webster: “Lego Ring” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

This week, Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Faye Webster announced a new album, Underdressed at the Symphony, and shared a new song from it, “Lego Ring,” which features Lil Yachty. The accompanying video features Webster and Lil Yachty playing a video game along to the song. Underdressed at the Symphony is due out March 1 via Secretly Canadian. Kyle Ng of Braindead Studios directed the “Lego Ring” video and also created a version of the video game fans can play here.

Webster and Lil Yachty have been friends since middle school. “I think I hit a point in songwriting during this record where I was just like, man, I said a lot,” says Webster of the single in a press release. “The record feels like a mouthful to me, but I don’t always have to be deep. I can just sit down and sing about this ring made of crystal Lego that I really want.”

Underdressed at the Symphony is the follow-up to Webster’s 2021 album, I Know I’m Funny haha, and 2021 EP, Car Therapy Sessions EP. The album includes two songs Webster shared in 2023: “But Not Kiss” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Lifetime.”

The album’s title was inspired by Webster’s occasional visits to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, where she would often buy a ticket at the last minite.

“Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” she says in a press release. “I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged”

Underdressed at the Symphony was recorded in Texas near the U.S./Mexico border at Sonic Ranch Studios, with her longtime backing band. Wilco’s Nels Cline guests on several songs on the album.

Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.

Honorable Mentions:

These songs almost made the Top 14.

The Black Keys: “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Future Islands: “Say Goodbye”

Marika Hackman: “The Yellow Mile”

Katy Kirby: “Hand to Hand”

The Lemon Twigs: “My Golden Years”

MGMT: “Nothing to Declare”

Middle Kids: “Terrible News”

Rosali: “Rewind”

Sheer Mag: “Moonstruck”

STRFKR: “Together Forever”

Here’s a handy Spotify playlist featuring the Top 14 in order, followed by all the honorable mentions:

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.