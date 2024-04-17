News

King Hannah Share New Song “Davey Says” and Announce North American Tour Big Swimmer Due Out May 31 via City Slang

Photography by Joséphine Leddet



Liverpool duo King Hannah unveils “Davey Says,” the second single from their forthcoming sophomore album, Big Swimmer. Scheduled for release on May 31 via City Slang, the album is produced by Ali Chant, whose credits include PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, and Perfume Genius.

A companion video, directed by guitarist Craig Whittle, is described by vocalist Hannah Merrick thus: “We wanted this to be a raucous, fuzzy, light-hearted moment in the album, but to still have that feeling of ‘youcandoanything-ness.’ The opening line ‘Meet me before the party, I don’t want to walk in alone’ is our attempt at that classic American ‘90s imagery, of coming-of-age nostalgia and romance, of late warm summer nights when the future is draped in front of you.”

Merrick cites the band’s extensive touring, particularly in North America, as a source of inspiration for “Davey Says.”

“Because if you’re visiting a different country, it’s more like you’re witnessing someone’s life,” she remarks.

King Hannah has announced a string of North American tour dates in June and July, encompassing major cities like New York and Chicago alongside festival appearances in Quebec City and Chicoutimi. Following their experiences on the road, sharing stages with established artists like Kurt Vile and Kevin Morby, Big Swimmer promises a blend of light and dark themes reflecting their travels.

Previously the band released the album’s title track, which features guest vocals from acclaimed singer/songwriter Sharon Van Etten and was one of our Songs of the Week.

King Hannah Tour Dates:

May 17 + 18 - The Great Escape: Brighton (UK)

June 29 - Empty Bottle: Chicago

July 2 - Elsewhere Zone 1: Brooklyn

July 4 - Festival D’été de Québec: Quebec City (QC)

July 5 - La Noce Festival: Chicoutimi (QC)

July 17 - Botanique: Bologna (IT)

July 18 - Piazza delle Feste/Mojotic: Genova (IT)

July 20 - TVSpenta dal vivo: Rapolano Terme (Siena) (IT)

July 21 - Triennale Milano: Milano (IT)

August 29 - Strange Brew: Bristol (UK)

August 30 - End of the Road: Dorset (UK)

September 5 - Lido: Berlin (DE)

September 6 - Vega (Ideal Bar): Copenhagen (DK)

September 8 - Paard: Den Haag (NL)

September 9 - Paradiso: Amsterdam (NL)

September 11 - Effenaar: Eindhoven (NL)

September 12 - La Maroquinerie: Paris (FR)

September 13 - AB Club: Brussels (BE)

September 14 - Reflektor: Liège (BE)

September 15 - Leffinge Leuren: Leffinge (BE)

September 17 - AFF@Bootstraat: Hasselt (BE)

September 18 - Vera: Groningen (NL)

September 19 - Café Glocksee: Hannover (DE)

September 25 - Rich Mix: London (UK)