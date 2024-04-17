News

Manchester Punk Band Loose Articles Unveils Debut Album And Lead Single "Mr. Manager"

Photography by Sinead Ferguson



Manchester-based punk outfit, Loose Articles, has announced the much-anticipated release of their debut album, titled Scream If You Wanna Go Faster, set to hit shelves on June 7th, 2024, through Alcopop! Records.

In celebration of this milestone, the band has revealed that the album’s lead single, titled ‘Mr. Manager’, will be released on April 17th, 2024.

Reflecting on the album’s creation process, the quartet shared insights into their energetic approach. “We blasted it out in two lots of long weekend sessions to keep the energy high and fast-paced, just like our live gigs,” remarked the band. “Thanks to the fuel of an array of Pot Noodles and medicinal drugs, we created a Loose Articles extravaganza bedazzled with big riffs, footy whistles, and cowbells to keep you on your toes!”

Maintaining their authentic sound, Loose Articles recorded, mixed, and co-produced the record up north with Ian Stewart at Blueprint Studios, affectionately dubbed the ‘Costa Del Salford.’ Additionally, the album was mastered by Katie Tavini, known for her work with renowned acts like Los Bitchos, Rudimental, Arlo Parks, Bloc Party, and Nadine Shah.

Live dates:

20/04 - Hit The South Festival, London

21/04 - Wardrobe, Leeds

28/04 - Band On The Wall, Manchester

02/05 - Georgian Theatre, Stockton

16/05 - Festifun, Nantes

23/05 - St Luke’s Glasgow (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

24/05 - La Belle Angele, Edinburgh (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

25/05 - The Grove, Newcastle (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

26/05 - The Brudenell, Leeds (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

27/05 - Xoyo, Birmingham (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

28/05 - Thekla, Bristol (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

29/05 - Chalk, Brighton (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

30/05 - Earth, London (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

31/05 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

01/06 - New Century Hall, Manchester (w/ The Lovely Eggs)

07/06 - Trades Club, Hebden Bridge (w/Chroma)

08/06 - Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes (w/Chroma)

09/06 - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (w/Chroma)

13/06 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (w/Foo Fighters)

06/07 - Right to Roam, Bolton

26/07 - Other Festival, Sheffield

03/08 - Rebellion Festival, Blackpool

16-18/08 - Green Man, Crickhowell

01/09 - Edinburgh Psych Fest

11/10 - Halifax Town Festival, Grayston Unity, Halifax

