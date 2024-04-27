News

All





Bat For Lashes Shares a Cover of Baauer’s “Home” From Her New Album The Dream of Delphi Due Out May 31 via Mercury KX





Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) is releasing a new album, The Dream of Delphi, on May 31 via Mercury KX. Now she has shared its third single, “Home.” It’s actually not an original song, but is a cover of a remix of a song by American producer/musician Baauer. Listen below.

Khan had this to say about the song in a post on Facebook: “The next single from The Dream of Delphi is out today! ‘Home’ and is dedicated to [my daughter] Delphi and her early love of house piano bangers and romantic driving songs. It’s a cover of the Special Request remix of Baauer and Bipolar Sunshine’s ‘Home,’ which was her favorite song to listen to in the car. It continually made her dance and giggle whenever it was on, and brings back precious memories of driving around LA together.”

Bat For Lashes previously shared the album’s title track via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Letter to My Daughter,” in which she sang to her daughter. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The Dream of Delphi is the sixth Bat For Lashes album and follows 2019’s Lost Girls. The album is named after her daughter, who was born in 2020. “I thought motherhood would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world,” says Khan.

Bat For Lashes was one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary Issue, which you can still buy directly from us here.

Also read our 2016 interview with Bat For Lashes, as well as our 2007 one.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.