Premiere: Sprig Shares New Single “Anything” New EP The Best Thing Due Out April 12th via No Stress Records





Austin-based indie pop singer/songwriter Hannah Stomski debuted under the moniker Sprig in 2020, releasing a string of early singles along with her first EP, What Life Would Be Like. Her music offers a subdued and swirling mix of bedroom folk and indie pop, soaked in the same reverb, atmospheric production, and bittersweet melancholy as indie touchstones like Alvvays, Slow Pulp, or The Japanese House.

Most recently, she has been teasing her forthcoming sophomore EP, The Best Thing, sharing a series of new singles from the record over the past year and returning most recently with her latest effort, “Together Again.” Today, she’s back with the EP’s fifth and final single, “Anything,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Anything” is a gorgeous and gauzy portrait of a relationship at the brink of dissolution, reflecting on the moments right before everything falls apart. Stomski captures these moments in a glassy dream pop prism, suspended in a floating reverie of pillowy harmonies, shimmering instrumentation, and a glossy pop hook. As her vocal melodies skate above the feathery synth beds, Stomski offers numb and wounded confessions: “I can’t feel you anymore / Can’t feel it anymore / Not anything at all / At all.”

Stomski explains of the track, “‘Anything’ is an honest reflection of a relationship reaching its ultimate breaking point. It’s a cathartic release of the profound realization that sometimes, despite our best efforts, there’s nothing left to salvage. The song echoes the numbness that washes over you in the aftermath, and sonically, I wanted to amplify this feeling through organic textures—resembling water washing over, mirroring the ebb and flow of the tide. Working with August Pemberton (Imagiro) to achieve this on the production was awesome.”

Check out the track below. The Best Thing EP is due out on April 12th via No Stress Records.