St. Vincent Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Broken Man” All Born Screaming Due Out April 26 via Virgin Music Group

Photography by Alex Da Corte



St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has announced a new album, All Born Screaming, and shared its first single, “Broken Man.” All Born Screaming features Cate Le Bon, Dave Grohl, and others and is due out April 26 via Virgin Music Group. Watch the “Broken Man” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Clark self-produced the album, which was mixed by Cian Riordan. The album also features contributions from Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Mark Guiliana, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke.

Clark somewhat cryptically had this to say about the album in a press release: “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.”

All Born Screaming follows 2021’s Daddy’s Home (which had a 1970s vibe) and MASSEDUCTION (which made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list).

All Born Screaming Tracklist:

1. Hell is Near

2. Reckless

3. Broken Man

4. Flea

5. Big Time Nothing

6. Violent Times

7. The Power’s Out

8. Sweetest Fruit

9. So Many Planets

10. All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)

