News

All





Stolen Jars Share New Album ‘I Won’t Let Me Down’ - Stream It Below Listen to the Album Below, Out Now

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Brooklyn-based indie band Stolen Jars are back today with their latest album, I Won’t Let Me Down. Following after their 2019 album A Reminder, and a quiet period over the pandemic, the record finds Cody Fitzgerald once again joining with co-songwriter and vocalist Sarah Coffey guitarist Elias Spector-Zabusky, drummer Isaiah Hazzard, and keyboardist Grant Meyer.

With I Won’t Let Me Down the band crafts kinetic and expansive indie pop, recalling the soaring side of acts like Grouper, Phoenix, and Vampire Weekend. After first starting out as a solo project for Fitzgerald, the band now feels like a grand collaboration, with Joe Reinhart of Hop Along joining on production and Frankie Cosmos cowriting one of the record’s highlights, “Run It Wild.” Along the way, the band delivers cathartic anthems like the album opener “Reality TV,” synth-laden slow burns like “Adeline,” and rocketing bursts of energy like “In The Bad Times.” The band are at their most exuberant on this record, filling the tracklist with big melodies and towering emotive weight.

Check out the full record below, out everywhere now, along with the band’s videos for “Reality TV” and “Adeline.”

<p>