Weyes Blood Shares New Sci-Fi Video for “Andromeda” Titanic Rising Came Out Five Years Ago via Sub Pop





Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) has shared a new video for “Andromeda” in honor of the fifth anniversary of Titanic Rising, which featured the song and came out April 5, 2019. The video was partially filmed in 2018 and was completed this year. Mering co-directed the videow with Ambar Navarro and Colton Stock. Watch it below.

Weyes Blood’s most recent album was 2022’s And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. We gave And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow a rave 9/10 review and the album was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

