Alex G, Momma @ Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK, March 21, 2023,

Sunday, April 9th, 2023  
Apr 09, 2023 Web Exclusive By Alfie Shadbolt Photography by Alfie Shadbolt Bookmark and Share


Coming all the way from the United States, Alex G crossed the pond and graced us with his presence.

Alongside Alex was rock trio Momma. Whilst unfortunately the band’s first three songs faced technical issues, once they were cleared up we were given an entertaining opening to the night.

Coming on stage around 8 PM, Alex mainly played songs off his most recent album God Save The Animals alongside breakthrough singles “Brick” and “Hope” off 2017’s Rocket and 2019’s House of Sugar respectively.

After this, Alex returned to the stage and played a encore consisting of songs picked out by the audience including a rendition of live favourite “Alina” where he was joined on stage by Momma.

Having sold out every night of his UK tour, its probably fair to say Alex G will be gracing bigger venues next time around.




There are no comments for this entry yet.

