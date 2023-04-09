Alex G
Alex G, Momma
Alex G, Momma @ Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK, March 21, 2023,
Apr 09, 2023 Web Exclusive Photography by Alfie Shadbolt
Coming all the way from the United States, Alex G crossed the pond and graced us with his presence.
Alongside Alex was rock trio Momma. Whilst unfortunately the band’s first three songs faced technical issues, once they were cleared up we were given an entertaining opening to the night.
Coming on stage around 8 PM, Alex mainly played songs off his most recent album God Save The Animals alongside breakthrough singles “Brick” and “Hope” off 2017’s Rocket and 2019’s House of Sugar respectively.
After this, Alex returned to the stage and played a encore consisting of songs picked out by the audience including a rendition of live favourite “Alina” where he was joined on stage by Momma.
Having sold out every night of his UK tour, its probably fair to say Alex G will be gracing bigger venues next time around.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces Issue 71 Featuring Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout on the Covers (News) — Weyes Blood, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Black Country, New Road, black midi, John Cale, Crack Cloud, Indigo De Souza, Dry Cleaning, Florist, Hot Chip, Lael Neale, M83, The New Pornographers, Angel Olsen, Beth Orton, Phoenix, Caroline Rose, SASAMI, Sorry, Bartees Strange, Whitney, Blondshell, Horsegirl, Jockstrap, Miss Grit, Wings of Desire, Stella Donnelly, The WAEVE, Sleaford Mods, Braids, Dutch Uncles, The GOLDEN DREGS, koleżanka, The Mountain Goats, Samia, Philip Selway, Xiu Xiu
- Alex G, Momma @ Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK, March 21, 2023 (Review) — Alex G, Momma
- Wednesday – Stream the New Album, Read Our Review of It, and Watch the “Quarry” Video (News) — Wednesday
- Lost Under Heaven Share New Song “Dark Days” (News) — Lost Under Heaven
- Dinner Party (Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper) Announce New Album, Share New Song (News) — Dinner Party, Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.