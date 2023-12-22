



My Firsts: Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr Too Cool to Care

My Firsts is our email interview series where we ask musicians to tell us about their first life experiences, be it early childhood ones (first word, first concert, etc.) or their first tastes of being a musician (first band, first tour, etc.). For this My Firsts we talk to Clementine Creevy of Cherry Glazerr.

Creevy is the main creative force behind Cherry Glazerr, who started the group as a solo project when she was 15 years old, before other members joined the fold (including Tabor Allen and Sami Perez). Their latest album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, came out in September via Secretly Canadian. It’s the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2019’s Stuffed & Ready. Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Blondshell, Amaarae) co-produced I Don’t Want You Anymore. The collaboration with Rothman began with a cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” and grew into this record. “The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” Creevy said in a press release announcing the album.

Read on as Creevy, who was born in 1996, talks about her first best friend, a trampoline accident, the musician she first had a crush on, and the movie she saw in the theater as a newborn.

First word?

Tik Tok. My mom says this was my first word when I ask her but it’s a little unsatisfying because I feel like it doesn’t count really. But that’s all the info I’ve gotten out of her you’ll have to take it up with my mom, haha.

First best friend?

My first best friend was this girl Cassie who I met when I lived in Chicago in sixth grade and she and I would hang out and watch Power Rangers and go hang out on the rocks by Lake Michigan and get into trouble.

First pet?

I had this little white dog when I lived in Highland Park in third grade and the neighbors would take her from our yard and give her baths all the time, lmao. And then my mom and I moved to New York City when I was in fourth grade and we gave the dog to those neighbors because they were obsessed with her.

First broken bone?

One summer I was in Indiana where my aunt and uncle live and they had a trampoline and my cousins and I were all jumping on it and one of them jumped on me and I broke my collar bone. I was in so much pain but I remember eating one of those ice pop things that you squeeze out of the clear bag tube thing and that made it chill again. At least I had one of those to subside the pain.



First time you had to go to the hospital?

I went to Costa Rica one time and came back with an ear infection that was so bad I drove to my parents’ house in the middle of the night and walked in crying and was like, “I don’t know what to do, help,” and they drove my pathetic ass to the ER. This was only a few years ago, haha. I was a full on adult.

First time you fell in love?

I fell in love with a stripperrrrrrrr.

First person you kissed?

Michael Carlin. After I kissed him I spit because I wanted to seem cool and like I didn’t care, but it was actually pretty cool. Sorry to put you on blast Michael.



First time your heart was broken?

This guy love bombed me and played with my heart like I was a puppet in his little world and he was cool and hot so I let him ruin me and then he left me for his ex gf and it broke my heart. That was my bad! Never again.



First movie you saw in the movie theater?

My mom says she took me to see Jerry Maguire when I was like a few weeks or months old, hahaha.

First TV show you were obsessed with?

I loved Scooby Doo, the old version. I would watch it at my grandparents’ house on the weekends in Chicago when I was a little kid. I was also really into stand up comedy for some reason when I was little. Every time it was on I would just get locked in.

First record your parents played for you?

My mom was really into Lauryn Hill so I constantly heard The Fugees and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Also David Bowie—the one with “Oh You Pretty Things” on it.

First album you bought?

Sex Pistols.

First favorite band?

I really loved Elliott Smith. My mom’s friend would pick me up after school in her red pick up truck because my mom was a single mom who worked ,which is why we moved around so much when was younger, and when I was in third grade we stayed in this little garage back-house in Laurel Canyon. My mom’s friend would play it for me when she drove me home and I would listen to “Between the Bars” over and over and over again.

First favorite song?

“Oh You Pretty Things” by Bowie or “Lola” by The Kinks. Or “Between the Bars” by Elliott Smith.

First musician you had a crush on?

Trent Reznor. I was really into him when I first found out about NIN and I saved a bunch of pictures of him on my phone to scroll through on tour in the back of the van. As if I was some solider off at war looking at a hard copy of my long lost love.

First actor or actress you had a crush on?

Sami, my bassist, likes Bill Skarsgård. She might kill me for outing her on that although she also might think it’s funny. I just like that, sorry Sami! Love you! Though for me I guess it’s Larry David, hahahaha, jk I have no idea tbh. I think it was one of the Jonas Bros! So embarrassing!

First concert you went to?

I saw Neil Young and Crazy Horse at the Hollywood Bowl with my stepdad. He still has the selfie of us at the show as the background on his phone. So cute.

First music festival you went to?

My friends and I were allowed to save up and go to Coachella with parents’ supervision when we were in eighth or ninth grade. Seeing Radiohead was insane, I remember it was like the best moment of my life.



First time you got drunk?

My cousin’s wedding. My older cousins would sneak us beers. It’s the Irish way.



First job you had?

I worked at a cat adoption center and the cats kept giving me ringworm. I love the kittens so much even though they gave me ringworm all the time, but my friends were like, “Clem please take care of that ringworm.” Hahaha.

First time you got fired?

After I started Cherry Glazerr in high school it’s basically been my only form of a job. I’m just a girl in a band. But one day I want to go back to school for anthropology. And I want to start a label.

First car you owed?

My cute ass grey Volvo. I drove us all around because I was the first person in my friend group to get my license. We used to go to The Smell and go to In-N-Out.

First country you visited outside of your own?

We went to Paris to play this show in 2015 that was a Saint Laurent show after party and that was the first time really venturing out of the U.S. to play music. We were only like juniors in high school.

