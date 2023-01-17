News

Amber Arcades Shares New Song “True Love” Barefoot on Diamond Road Due Out February 10 via Fire

Photography by Paul Kooiker



Amber Arcades, the project of Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf, is releasing a new album, Barefoot on Diamond Road, on February 10 via Fire. Now she has shared its third single, “True Love.” Listen below, followed by Amber Arcades’ upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, de Graaf had this to say about the new song: “The song is loosely about a weekend trip I took with my partner when we had been dating for a couple of months. That weekend everything just clicked for me and I think I fully realized then that I wanted to go for this person. That realization is so wonderful and scary at the same time! We put so much pressure on ourselves with regards to romantic love and all our wants and needs that we want it to fulfill. I also strongly realized that weekend though that the things I value in a relationship have changed through the years, what’s important is more clear and things are simpler now in that way.”

Upon announcement of the new album in October, de Graaf shared the song “Just Like Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in December she shared the album’s second single, “Odd to Even,” which also made our Songs of the Week list.

De Graaf released her previous album, European Heartbreak, in 2018 via Heavenly.

Read our 2016 interview with Amber Arcades and our 2016 Artist Survey interview with her.

<a href="https://amberarcades.bandcamp.com/album/barefoot-on-diamond-road">Barefoot On Diamond Road by Amber Arcades</a>

Amber Arcades 2023 Tour Dates:

UK:

Independent Venue Week w/ Hater & Thala

30 Jan: The Joiners, Southampton, UK

31 Jan: The Moon, Cardiff, UK

01 Feb: Paper Dress Vintage, London, UK

02 Feb: The Tin At The Coal Vaults, Coventry, UK

03 Feb: Jimmy’s, Liverpool, UK

04 Feb: Cobalt Studios, Newcastle, UK

05 Feb: Hug & Pint, Glasgow, UK

US:

10-19 Mar: SXSW, Austin, TX, US

NL:

22 Mar: Paard, Den Haag, Netherlands*

23 Mar: Merleyn, Nijmegen, Netherlands*

25 Mar: EKKO, Utrecht, Netherlands*

26 Mar: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands*

31 Mar: Vera, Groningen, Netherlands*

05 Apr: Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands*

06 Apr: Cul de Sac, Tilburg, Netherlands*

09 Apr: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands*

*w/ Robin Kester

