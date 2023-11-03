News

Brett Altman Shares New Single "Abundance" New Album, My Way Out Next Year

Photography by Hayley Altman



New Jersey indie singer/songwriter Brett Altman debuted last year with his first full-length album, Not Quite Love, which saw him leaning into a talent for breezy and folk-tinged pop songwriting. In the year since though, Altman has shifted his sound somewhat, finding new inspiration in iridescent synths and insistent dancefloor grooves. He introduced this new direction with his previous single, “My Way Out,” and today he’s back with another new track, “Abundance.”

“Abundance” is a shimmering, disco-tinged cut, carried by waves of bouncing bass grooves, starry bursts of keys, and fizzy guitar lines. The track finds Altman emerging after a period of self-reflection, finally settling into his most hopeful and joyous self. The lyrics are bright and optimistic as he dreams of all of the good the future holds, delivered amidst insistent danceable rhythms. That abundant joy hits its apex in the track’s latter half as a climactic saxophone solo sends the track soaring high for its final moments.

Altman says of the track, “I’m a fairly optimistic and positive person; however, that is not always reflected in my music. I have historically found it challenging to write about happiness. With ‘Abundance,’ I finally feel like I captured joy in its purest form. This song is about accepting expansive energy and a reminder that we all have potential to reach our dreams. Our life is not limited to what we physically see in front of us.”

He continues, saying of the writing process, “Colin Rowe and I had a burst of creative inspiration when writing Abundance. He produced the instrumentation at 7:00am, I cut vocals at 9:30am and the song was almost fully born by noon. Most of my primary vocals on the finished recording are from my initial demo performance. The vibe was just there from the get go.”

“Abundance” is the second single off of Altman’s forthcoming sophomore album, My Way Out, due out in early 2024. Ahead of the release, Altman has also booked a monthly residency at The Delancey in NYC to close out 2023. Stream the new single below.