News

All





Cults Share New Song “Crybaby” and Announce New Tour Dates Also Supporting Vampire Weekend This Fall

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Cults (the duo of Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion) have shared a new song, “Crybaby,” and announced some new tour dates. Check out the song below, followed by all the band’s tour dates, including some previously announced shows opening for Vampire Weekend.

Cults had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Crybaby’ marks a new direction of exploration. We experimented with a lighter sound influenced by The Crystals, Joe Meek & Kraftwerk. A fun song but also a call out to both sides of codependency.”

Cults’ last album, Host, came out in 2020. Read our interview with them on the album here.

In 2022 they released the companion EP, Host B-Sides & Remixes.

Cults were featured on our Covers of Covers album, which was released for our 20th anniversary and is out now via American Laundromat.

Cults Tour Dates:

8.1.24 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

8.2.24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

8.4.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8.6.24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

8.7.24 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

8.9.24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

8.10.24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

8.12.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

8.13.24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

8.15.24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

8.16.24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8.17.24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

8.18.24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

8.20.24 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

8.21.24 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

8.22.24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room

8.24.24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

8.25.24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

8.26.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

8.28.24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9.19.24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

9.20.24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

9.21.24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *

9.23.24 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

9.24.24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9.25.24 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *

9.27.24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9.28.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

9.30.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.1.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.2.24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *

10.4.24 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

10.5.24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10.6.24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10.8.24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10.9.24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *

10.11.24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10.12.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10.13.24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

10.15.24 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

10.17.24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *



* Supporting Vampire Weekend

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.