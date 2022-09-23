Editors - Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It

News

Photography by Rahi Rezvani



British band Editors have released a new album, EBM, today via [PIAS]. Read our review of it here and stream it below.

EBM is Editors’ first album since Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power) joined the band. In a press release, frontman Tom Smith states: “Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process. The songs are so immediate and in your face.”

Upon announcement of Blanck Mass joining the band in April, they shared the album track “Heart Attack.” They later shared the singles “Karma Climb,” “Kiss,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Vibe,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Editors’ last studio album, Violence, was released back in March 2018 via [PIAS]. Read our interview with Tom Smith on Violence.

<a href="https://editors.bandcamp.com/album/ebm">EBM by Editors</a>

