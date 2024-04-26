News

Ella McRobb Releases New Single “Slow Motion Heartbreak” After Sigining To Gravity Records

Photography by Olivia Ferrara



Fresh off the viral success of her debut single alongside Ólafur Arnalds, Ella McRobb is back with a brand new offering. Signed to Gravity Records (home to Divorce and ERNIE), the 23-year-old singer-songwriter unveils “Slow Motion Heartbreak” which is a poignant exploration of cherishing fleeting moments.

McRobb first grabbed the attention when she was inspired to perform her own lyrics over Arnalds’ impromptu Instagram improvisation, “and we’ll leave it there…”. The collaboration, a testament to the power of social media connections, saw Arland invited McRobb to Iceland to record and film a music video.

Now, with “Slow Motion Heartbreak,” McRobb steps out on her own, showcasing her introspective lyricism and captivating vocals. The song, as McRobb describes it, is “a nostalgic song about cherishing every moment you have with the people you love.”







