Fat White Family Share Video for New Song “Work” Forgiveness Is Yours Due Out This Friday on Domino

Photography by Louise Mason



British punk band Fat White Family are releasing a new album, Forgiveness Is Yours, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Work,” via a music video. Check it out below, followed by two other recent singles from the album that we neglected to post about, “What’s That You Say” and “Today You Become Man” (which has a music video that references The Verve’s video for “Bittersweet Symphony”).

Frontman Lias Saoudi had this to say about the song in a press release: “This tune and lyric was written by Nathan Saoudi, with a little help from the indomitable Jess Winter. It became a bit of nightmare in production, like, serious graft. Anyway, it’s one of @braindestiny’s best. The idea for the video came from watching Rocky IV on the telly at our family xmas. Nothing brings people together quite like Rock IV. The way Stallone single handedly brings down the Soviet Union. We can all learn something form that. I enjoyed it so much I started binging on Rocky films in January. Most of the other ones are shit, but there’s a scene in the third one—Rock III—where Rock has to accept he’s lost it, grown decadent, delusional, flaccid…Apollo Creed (RIP) has to drag his arse to LA to train him back up the old way, the hard way, the way it USED to be…Between both of these lessons one might learn everything needs to about life, about ambition, about success being nothing more than failure in drag…C C Wade were the obvious choice to direct this homage. They are truth. They are two people that allow whatever their working on to absorb them entirely. There is no limit at Haus C C Wade. No ceiling. No basement. No ledge. All in.”

Forgiveness Is Yours includes “Religion for One,” a new song the band shared in December that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in January, they shared its second single, “Bullet of Dignity,” via a music video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The band’s last album, Serfs Up!, came out in 2019 via Domino, which was their first for the label (and third album overall). It was our Album of the Week.

In a press release, Saoudi says Forgiveness Is Yours “is about life as eternal contingency…about no longer suspecting, but knowing that this shit will never get any easier…in fact, it’s about to get a whole lot worse, your body’s going to go into decay and the people you love will slowly start dropping dead around you…but somehow, you’ve smashed enough of your expectations thus far in life, you’re sort of fine with it…you accept it.”

