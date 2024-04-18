News

Joe Goddard of Hot Chip Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Moments Die” (Feat. Barrie) Harmonics Due Out July 12 via Domino

Photography by Louise Mason



Joe Goddard of Hot Chip has announced a new solo album, Harmonics, and shared a new song from it, “Moments Die,” which features Brooklyn singer Barrie. It was shared via a video also featuring Barrie. Harmonics is due out July 12 via Domino. Check out the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Harmonics is Goddard’s solo album and in 2021 he also teamed up with New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas as HARD FEELINGS, who released their self-titled debut album via Domino.

Harmonics features several notable collaborators, including Ibibio Sound Machine, UK rapper Oranje, former Wild Beasts frontman Hayden Thorpe, Hot Chip bandmates Alexis Taylor and Al Doyle, Tom McFarland of Jungle, Bronx-raised singer Fiorious, Guinean vocalist Falle Nioke, and UK jazz musician Alabaster DePlume.

“With all the different people on this record, I’ve been working on how to respect the contribution they make and not trying to be the one who has to lead everything,” Goddard says in a press release. “That follows through into the songs where I’m singing. I tried to write words without having too much of an idea of what I’m trying to express, where I’m just writing a stream of consciousness.”

That open approach also extends to the album title. “Part of the reason why I wanted to call this Harmonics is that I was trying to create something very inclusive and empathetic, something harmonious,” Goddard says. “There’s a lot of aggressive division in the world, and I wanted this to be loving, romantic—and fun.”

Of the new song, Goddard says: “My new single ‘Moments Die’ features a beautiful vocal contribution from my friend Barrie which for me is a highlight of my forthcoming album. My words were inspired by John Berger’s book And Our Faces, My Heart, Brief as Photos.”

The album includes the recent single “New World (Flow),” which is also below.

Harmonics Tracklist:

1. Moments Die featuring Barrie

2. Progress featuring Ibibio Sound Machine

3. Destiny featuring Findia

4. New World (Flow) featuring Fiorious

5. When Love’s Out Of Fashion featuring Oranje

6. Follow You

7. On My Mind

8. Summon featuring Hayden Thorpe

9. When You Call featuring Findia

10. Out At Night

11. Mountains featuring Alexis Taylor and Al Doyle

12. Ghosts featuring Tom McFarland

13. Miles Away featuring Falle Nioke

14. Revery featuring Alabaster DePlume

Joe Goddard Tour Dates:

April 20 - Headrow House, Leeds (DJ)

April 21 - Marina Fountain, Hastings (DJ)

May 11 – Pérola Negra, Porto (DJ)

May 24-25 – Tomavistas Festival, Madrid

July 26 - Low Festival, Benidorm (DJ)

August 17 – Stowaway Festival, Buckingham

Sept 20 - This is Tmrw @ Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (DJ)

Sept 21 - Dreamland, Margate (DJ)

