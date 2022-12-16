News

All





Kurt Uenala and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Release Debut EP, Share Video For “Cracks Are Showing” Manuscript EP Out Today via hfn





Kurt Uenala and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode have released their debut EP, Manuscript, today via hfn. They have also shared a video for the track “Cracks Are Showing.” View the video below.

Depeche Mode’s forthcoming album, Memento Mori, will be out in Spring 2023.

<a href="https://kurtuenala.bandcamp.com/album/manuscript">Manuscript by Kurt Uenala feat. Dave Gahan</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.