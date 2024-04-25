Linn Koch-Emmery Drops New Single “No Hands”
Ahead Of Sophomore Album “Borderline Iconic”
Apr 25, 2024
Photography by Rory Cole
Swedish musician Linn Koch-Emmery is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album Borderline Iconic, which is set to be released in May. She has unveiled her latest track, “No Hands”, which displays her distinctive sound, blending a backdrop of abrasive guitar with catchy hooks and evocative lyrics. The song reflects the chaos of modern life, offering a moment of escape amidst the frenzy.
Of the track, Linn Koch-Emmery reveals, “‘No Hands’ is about living, loving, and losing in the fast lane. Imagine this being what corporate people dream of when they get their $5 flat white in the morning.”
Linn was born in Hamburg, Germany, and raised in Norrköping, Sweden. Growing up, she found solace in music during her childhood and teenage years, using it as an escape from anxiety. Initially aspiring to be in a band with her twin sister and friends, she transitioned to a solo career. In 2018, she made her debut with the EP Waves, followed by her first album Being the Girl in 2021, which earned her a nomination for a Swedish Grammy Award. Borderline Iconic looks set to cement her burgeoning reputation as a compelling and insightful singer-songwriter
