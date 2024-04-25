Margaret Glaspy Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “24/7”
The Sun Doesn’t Think EP Due Out This Friday via ATO
Apr 23, 2024
Photography by Ebru Yildiz
Margaret Glaspy has announced a new EP, The Sun Doesn’t Think, and has shared its first single, “24/7,” via a music video. The Sun Doesn’t Think EP is due out this Friday via ATO. Check out “24/7” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as her upcoming tour dates.
The Sun Doesn’t Think EP follows Glaspy’s 2023 album, Echo the Diamond.
“While I was on tour for Echo the Diamond, I was writing this EP,” Glaspy says in a press release. “I was inspired by just being around audiences and experiencing their charisma and their stories. It made me want to bring more music to them and release records closer to their inception.”
Of “24/7” Glaspy says: “This song represents my attempt to understand how the threads of my childhood have woven the adult costume that I wear. I started to see that my beliefs about love and life had not evolved since I was a little girl and it had a pretty direct link to my own sense of worry and anxiety. I love being an adult—with it comes the opportunity to connect your own dots.”
Echo the Diamond was co-produced with her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage. Glaspy previously shared the album’s first single, “Act Natural,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week. “Memories” was the album’s second single. Then the album’s “Get Back” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.
The Sun Doesn’t Think Tracklist:
1. 24/7
2. Bathtub
3. I Need Help
4. Would You Be My Man?
5. The Sun Doesn’t Think
Margaret Glaspy Tour Dates: May 2 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
May 3 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
May 4 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
May 5 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer
May 8 - Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate
May 9 - Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center
May 10 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church
May 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
May 30 – 9th - Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward at Babeville
May 31 – Rochester, NY @ The Little Theatre
June 8 – Wayne, PA @ Wayne Music Festival
June 18 - Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo
June 19 - Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo
July 13 - Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival
August 4 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*
Sept 4 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church
Sept 5 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church
Sept 6 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church
* = with The Mountain Goats & The New Pornographers
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Bat For Lashes Shares a Cover of Baauer’s “Home” From Her New Album (News) — Bat For Lashes, Baauer
- Premiere: Veronica Lewis Shares New Single “Disconnected” (News) — Veronica Lewis
- The Decemberists Share New Song “All I Want Is You” (News) — The Decemberists
- Ella McRobb Releases New Single “Slow Motion Heartbreak” (News) — Ella McRobb
- Light Verse (Review) — Iron & Wine
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.