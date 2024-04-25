News

Margaret Glaspy Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “24/7” The Sun Doesn’t Think EP Due Out This Friday via ATO

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Margaret Glaspy has announced a new EP, The Sun Doesn’t Think, and has shared its first single, “24/7,” via a music video. The Sun Doesn’t Think EP is due out this Friday via ATO. Check out “24/7” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as her upcoming tour dates.

The Sun Doesn’t Think EP follows Glaspy’s 2023 album, Echo the Diamond.

“While I was on tour for Echo the Diamond, I was writing this EP,” Glaspy says in a press release. “I was inspired by just being around audiences and experiencing their charisma and their stories. It made me want to bring more music to them and release records closer to their inception.”

Of “24/7” Glaspy says: “This song represents my attempt to understand how the threads of my childhood have woven the adult costume that I wear. I started to see that my beliefs about love and life had not evolved since I was a little girl and it had a pretty direct link to my own sense of worry and anxiety. I love being an adult—with it comes the opportunity to connect your own dots.”

Echo the Diamond was co-produced with her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage. Glaspy previously shared the album’s first single, “Act Natural,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week. “Memories” was the album’s second single. Then the album’s “Get Back” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Sun Doesn’t Think Tracklist:

1. 24/7

2. Bathtub

3. I Need Help

4. Would You Be My Man?

5. The Sun Doesn’t Think

Margaret Glaspy Tour Dates: May 2 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

May 3 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

May 4 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

May 5 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

May 8 - Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

May 9 - Rockport, MA @ Shalin Liu Performing Arts Center

May 10 - Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

May 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

May 30 – 9th - Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward at Babeville

May 31 – Rochester, NY @ The Little Theatre

June 8 – Wayne, PA @ Wayne Music Festival

June 18 - Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo

June 19 - Tokyo, JP @ Blue Note Tokyo

July 13 - Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

August 4 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

Sept 4 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Sept 5 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

Sept 6 - London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church



* = with The Mountain Goats & The New Pornographers

