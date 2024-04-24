News

All





Maya Hawke Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Hang in There” Chaos Angel Due Out May 31 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Andrew Lyman



Singer/actress Maya Hawke is releasing a new album, Chaos Angel, on May 31 via Mom + Pop. Now she has shared its third single, “Hang in There,” via a lyric video. Watch it below, followed by Hawke’s upcoming tour dates.

Hawke had this to say about the song in a press release: “The idea of ‘Hang in There’ is when you have someone close to you, who’s going through something awful that you’ve been through earlier in your life, and you know that you can’t interfere because they’ll probably isolate themselves from you. So you have to just watch as they get really hurt. Until they have that moment where they realize they’ve been in a toxic situation all along. Then they come to you, and together, you help them emerge from it. It’s a moment of real happiness when you can witness the pieces all click into place.”

Previously Hawke shared the album’s first single, “Missing Out,” via a music video. “Missing Out” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Dark,” via a music video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Chaos Angel is the follow-up to 2022’s MOSS. As with that album, Hawke co-wrote songs with Christian Lee Hutson, who produced the album. Chaos Angel also features regular Hawke collaborators Benjamin Lazar Davis and Will Graefe.

Hawke, who is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, made a name of herself on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. Last year she appeared in the acclaimed movies Asteroid City and Maestro. Upcoming projects from Hawke including starring as Flannery O’Connor in Wildcat (directed and co-written by her father Ethan), voicing the new emotion Anxiety in Inside Out 2, and the fifth and final season of Stranger Things (due out next year).

Read our review of MOSS it here.

Read our interview with Maya Hawke on MOSS and balancing acting and music in our My Favorite Movie Issue (buy the print version directly from us here).

Maya Hawke Tour Dates:

Saturday June 1 (early show) – Third Man Records – Nashville, TN

Saturday June 1 (late show) – Third Man Records – Nashville, TN

Sunday, June 2 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.