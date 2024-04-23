News

Metronomy Announce New EP, Share New Song “With Balance” (Feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen) Posse EP Volume 2 Due Out July 12 via Ninja Tune

Photography by Lewis Kahn



Metronomy have announced a new collaborative EP, Posse EP Volume 2, and shared a new song from it, “With Balance” (Feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen), via a music video. Watch it below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Posse EP Volume 2 includes “Nice Town,” a new song Metronomy shared in March that was a collaboration with New York by way of Houston artist Pan Amsterdam. It was one of our Songs of the Week. The new EP is the follow-up to Metronomy’s Posse EP Volume 1, which was a collaborative EP from 2021.

In a press release, the band’s leader and sole permanent member, Joe Mount, explains why he likes to release EPs that feature collaborations with newer artists. “It’s realizing you have a value within the music industry,” he says, “for newer artists you can do something. You have a reach they don’t and they’re excited by it. It’s a great way of feeling connected to a wave like the one I was part of…. The more I do stuff with other people the more excited I get about doing my own music again… For me it’s a way of separating myself from the last 20 years of what I’ve done. You want to be proud of it—and then move on.”

Metronomy’s album, Small World, came out in 2022 via Because Music.

Read our The End interview with Metronomy.

Posse EP Volume 2 Tracklist:

1. Nice Town - Metronomy x Pan Amsterdam

2. With Balance - Metronomy x Naima Bock x Joshua Idehen

3. Contact High - Metronomy x Miki x Faux Real

4. My Love - Metronomy x Nourished by Time

5. Typical - Metronomy x Lynks x SPIDER x Master Peace x TaliaBle

