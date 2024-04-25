Mitski Shares a New Video for “Star”

News

Mitski released a new album, The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We, last year via Dead Oceans. Now she has shared a new video for the album’s “Star.” Maegan Houang directed the video. Watch it below, followed by Mitski’s upcoming tour dates.

Houang had this to say about the video in a press release: “Unlike the more narrative/concept driven videos Mitski and I have done together in the past, I wanted this video to encapsulate the impressionistic circularity we all experience. Our lives oscillate between light and dark repeating itself in an endless cycle where nothing is permanent. The best moments are fleeting, but so are the bad.”

Read our rave review of The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We here.

Mitksi previously shared a music video for the album’s lead single, “Bug Like an Angel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared two more new songs from it, “Heaven” and “Star.” “Heaven” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was released she shared a video for the album’s “My Love All Mine.”

Mitski wrote the songs for The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We in bursts over the years. The LP was mainly recorded at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville and co-produced by Patrick Hyland.

The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We is the follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell, which was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Read our review of Laurel Hell here.

Mitski’s Be the Cowboy was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2018 list and landed her on the cover of our print magazine.

Read our cover story interview with Mitski on Be the Cowboy.

Mitski 2024 Tour Dates:

Sat. Apr. 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ✺

Sun. Apr. 28 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall ✺

Wed. May 1 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo ✺

Sat. May 4 - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ✺

Mon. May 6 - Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at the Halls ⁂

Wed. May 8 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂

Thu. May 9 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂

Fri. May 10 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂

Sat. May 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ⁂

Tue. May 14 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal ✥

Wed. May 15 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal ✥

Fri. May 17 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex ✥

Sat. May 18 - Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex ✥

Mon. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theater Carré ✥

Tue. May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theater Carré ✥

Fri. May 24 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom ✥

Sat. May 25 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom ✥

Tue. May 28 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle ✥

Thu. May 30 - Zürich, CH @ Theatre 11 ✥

Sat. Jun. 1 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Tue. Jun. 4 - Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Thu. Jun. 6 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Aug. 18 - London, UK @ All Points East Festival at Victoria Park [Headline Performance]

Tue. Aug. 27 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ★

Wed. Aug. 28 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ★

Fri. Aug. 30 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ★ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 31 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ☾ [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Sept. 1 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion §

Tue. Sept. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ★ [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Sept. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre ★

Sat. Sept. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre ★

Sun. Sept. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre ★

Tue. Sept. 10 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre ▽

Thu. Sept. 12 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ✦

Fri. Sept. 13 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ▽

Sat. Sept. 14 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ▽

Tue. Sept. 17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ✽

Wed. Sept. 18 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ✽

Sat. Sept. 21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center ✽

Mon. Sept. 23 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ◇ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Sept. 24 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ◇ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Sept. 25 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ◇

Sat. Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ∞



✺ w/ Richard Dawson

⁂ w/ Miya Folick

✥ w/ Iceage

★ w/ Lamp

▽ w/ Arlo Parks

✦ w/ Ethel Cain

✽ w/ Laufey

◇ w/ Wyatt Flores

☾ w/ Alvvays

§ w/ Sierra Ferrell

∞ w/ Sharon Van Etten

