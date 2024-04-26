Nilüfer Yanya is a Runaway Bride in the Video for New Song “Like I Say (I runaway)”

News

Nilüfer Yanya has shared a new song, “Like I Say (I runaway),” via a music video in which she is a runaway bride. It is the first single for the British artist’s new label, Ninja Tune. Yanya’s sister, Molly Daniel, directed the video. Watch it below.

“It’s about how you choose to spend your time,” says Yanya in a press release. “Time is like a currency, every moment. You’re never going to get it back. It’s quite an overwhelming thing to realize.”

Yanya co-wrote the song with her regular creative partner, Wilma Archer. It follows her 2022 album, PAINLESS, and her 2019 debut album, Miss Universe, (both released on ATO).

