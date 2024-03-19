News

Premiere: Alena Spanger Shares New Single “Steady Song” New Album Fire Escape Out March 22nd via Ruination Record Co.

Photography by Chelsea Wooten



Later this week, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Alena Spanger is set to share her debut album Fire Escape, out March 22nd via Ruination Record Co. After leading NY art rock outfit Tiny Hazard, Spanger returned this year with a handful of new singles, occupying an explorative and artful blend of electronic and acoustic elements knit together by Spanger’s singular ghostly vocals. The full record finds her co-producing most of the record with former bandmate Ryan Weiner, with additional production work courtesy of Carlos Hernandez of Ava Luna and Carlos Truly and Winston Cook-Wilson of Office Culture.

She has already shared two singles from the album, “Difficult People” and “All That I Wanted,” and today she’s back with a third and final single, “Steady Song.”

In contrast to the mercurial electro punk of her last single, “All That I Wanted,” “Steady Song” finds Spanger taking an insular turn, crafting a track filled with slight instrumentation, lilting melodies, and winsome charm. Spanger’s vocals dart, twirl, and simmer, dancing in graceful pirouettes before melting down to a subdued hum. She moves in an unpredictable, winding path, weaving in and out of the sparse guitar tones and off-kilter percussion. As the song winds onward, the mix fills with sprawling synth beds and twinkling instrumental accents, allowing the track’s idiosyncracies to settle into a gorgeous yet intimate finale, with its final moments woven into a grand tapestry of sun-lit melody.

Spanger says of the track, “I wanted to write a song that was simply about being okay. It’s about restoration and exploring new, quieter pleasure, and not needing to always be obliterated by feeling.”

Check out the song below. Fire Escape is out on March 22nd via Ruination Record Co.

<a href="https://alenaspanger.bandcamp.com/album/fire-escape">Fire Escape by Alena Spanger</a><p>