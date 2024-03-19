 Premiere: Alena Spanger Shares New Single “Steady Song” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 19th, 2024  
Subscribe

Premiere: Alena Spanger Shares New Single “Steady Song”

New Album Fire Escape Out March 22nd via Ruination Record Co.

Mar 18, 2024 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Chelsea Wooten
Bookmark and Share


Later this week, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Alena Spanger is set to share her debut album Fire Escape, out March 22nd via Ruination Record Co. After leading NY art rock outfit Tiny Hazard, Spanger returned this year with a handful of new singles, occupying an explorative and artful blend of electronic and acoustic elements knit together by Spanger’s singular ghostly vocals. The full record finds her co-producing most of the record with former bandmate Ryan Weiner, with additional production work courtesy of Carlos Hernandez of Ava Luna and Carlos Truly and Winston Cook-Wilson of Office Culture.

She has already shared two singles from the album, “Difficult People” and “All That I Wanted,” and today she’s back with a third and final single, “Steady Song.”

In contrast to the mercurial electro punk of her last single, “All That I Wanted,” “Steady Song” finds Spanger taking an insular turn, crafting a track filled with slight instrumentation, lilting melodies, and winsome charm. Spanger’s vocals dart, twirl, and simmer, dancing in graceful pirouettes before melting down to a subdued hum. She moves in an unpredictable, winding path, weaving in and out of the sparse guitar tones and off-kilter percussion. As the song winds onward, the mix fills with sprawling synth beds and twinkling instrumental accents, allowing the track’s idiosyncracies to settle into a gorgeous yet intimate finale, with its final moments woven into a grand tapestry of sun-lit melody.

Spanger says of the track, “I wanted to write a song that was simply about being okay. It’s about restoration and exploring new, quieter pleasure, and not needing to always be obliterated by feeling.”

Check out the song below. Fire Escape is out on March 22nd via Ruination Record Co.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent