Tuesday, March 12th, 2024  
Premiere: Cathedral Bells Debut New Single “Spiral”

New EP Out June 21st via Spirit Goth

Mar 12, 2024 By Caleb Campbell
Last year, Orlando-based outfit Cathedral Bells returned with their third full-length album, Everything At Once, drawing on layered and evocative strains of dream pop and shoegaze. The record came soon after their 2021 effort, Ether, and their 2020 debut, Velvet Spirit. The band are planning to keep up that momentum with the release of another new EP later this year, arriving via Spirit Goth Records on June 21st. Today, they’re sharing the first taste of the forthcoming record with the EP’s lead single, “Spiral,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Spiral” finds the band once again exploring lush and airy heights, with lead singer Matt Messore’s vocals immersed in jangly guitars and energetic drum work. Rather than the vocals rising and floating unmoored above the instrumentation, they instead melt into the melodies, forming a lush haze of melancholic tones. The results are at turns both decadent and desolate, letting the instrumentation shine with a gentle dream pop glimmer as the lyrics explore a dark descent: “Down the rabbit hole again / It’s too late to turn back / Been this way before / Went into a spiral / Nothing else to believe / So it goes in a whirl / Down to the bottom / This is right where I belong.”

Messore says of the track, “‘Spiral’ is about continuously getting back into a rut and not seeing through the other side. Sometimes being at the very bottom is where you get the best perspective on your life.”

Check out the song below. The band’s new EP is due out on June 21st via Spirit Goth. Accompanying the track, the band are also announcing a series of upcoming tour dates. Check them out below as well.

Spirit Goth Records · Cathedral Bells - Spiral

Tour Dates:

Apr-10 Nashville, TN Drkmttr

Apr-11 Atlanta, GA 529 bar

Apr-12 Louisville, KY High Horse

Apr-14 St. Louis, MO Sinkhole

Apr-15 Lawrence, KS Replay Lounge

Apr-16 Davenport, IA Raccoon Motel

Apr-17 Minneapolis, MN Cloudland Theater

Apr-18 Lincoln, NE Duffy’s Tavern

Apr-21 Portland, OR Holocene

Apr-22 Seattle, WA High Dive

Apr-24 San Francisco, CA Kilowatt

Apr-25 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

Apr-26 Los Angeles, CA Scribble

Apr-27 Tucson, AZ Groundworks

Apr-29 El Paso, TX 101

Apr-30 San Antonio, TX Vice Versa

May-1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May-2 Dallas, TX Ruins

May-4 Asheville, NC Different Wrld

May-5 Washington, DC Comet Ping Pong

May-6 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

May-7 Brooklyn, NY Trans Pecos

May-8 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

May-9 Montreal, QC Cabaret Foufs

May-12 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

May-14 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

May-31 Orlando, FL The Beacham



