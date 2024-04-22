News

Premiere: Eric Schroeder Shares New Track “The Kind of Wound That Never Heals” New LP Turned on the Stereo Out April 26th, via Enabler No. 6 Records





Later this week, San Diego-based singer/songwriter Eric Schroeder is set to share his new LP, Turned on the Stereo, out April 26th via Enabler No. 6 Records. Although Schroeder is only 21, he has quickly built up a prolific series of releases, releasing four full-length albums beginning with his 2020 debut, Country-Flavored Rolling Paper, and continuing until 2022’s The Things You Don’t See When You Live With Closed Eyes.

His latest effort sees Schroeder taking inspiration from the songwriting craft behind pop, rock, and Americana classics, along with production work courtesy of Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Kurt Vile). He’s already shared the record’s first singles, “Stayed the Same” and “Never Go Away,” and today he’s back with a final track from the album, “The Kind of Wound That Never Heals,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Where the record’s previous singles dressed Schroeder in layers of breezy harmony or stripped things back for a lean garage rock sound, his latest track instead spins outward in a dizzy sprawl. Schroeder’s vocals simmer and growl over the verses, carried by understated keys and a dreamy chord progression. Meanwhile, the track takes flight on the chorus, mirroring the melodies in Schroeder’s woozy drawl with a psychedelic guitar line.

Schroeder says of the track, “This track is one that took some tinkering, it almost didn’t make it on the album. It’s a personal one, just with a little attitude. More so a nonchalantly spoken expression of how fucked up I feel inside and the laze of the tune makes it all the more disturbing.”

Check out the song below. Turned on the Stereo is out April 26th via Enabler No. 6 Records.