Premiere: LOVECOLOR Shares New Video for "Crazy Love"

Photography by Zachariah Schmitt



LOVECOLOR is the new project from singer/songwriter and producer Vanessa Silberman and Ryan Carnes. Silberman has been a hard-touring musician and engineer for years now, while Carnes comes from the world of acting. Together, their music draws on pulsing synth layers and glittery hooks, taken to a massive pop scale. They debuted last year with a trio of new singles, “Dangerous,” “Pure Love,” and “Crazy Love,” and returned earlier this year with their latest track, “Hearts on Fire.” Today, they’re sharing a new video for “Crazy Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Crazy Love” the pair deliver a shimmering alt pop track, guided by a steady drumbeat pulse, glassy synth textures, and rippling bursts of guitar. At one point, Silberman’s lyrics describe the titular romance as “Melodramatic, tender and manic,” and it equally feels as if she could be speaking of the song itself, especially when it builds to a climactic, arena-ready guitar solo to draw the track to a close. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the themes of wild-eyed romance, painting the pair’s highs and lows in dramatic black-and-white shades.

Silberman says of the track, “We wanted to really capture a super pop 80ʼs sound, mixed with some crazy 90ʼs grunge guitar and some fun pop vocals, while lyrically doing a play on the idea of what ‘crazy love’ looks and feels like. Love can make your emotions feel just amazing, entranced, insane, erratic, and like you’re trapped inside a washing machine.”

Carnes adds, “Sometimes they last, sometimes they donʼt, but they always come with big feelings. We wanted to write a song thatʼs reminiscent of those big feelings and evokes the warm fuzzies of a sexy connection full of whimsy and romance, no matter how fleeting it may be. There’s often a sort of intoxication that seems to come from the ones that aren’t meant to last… the ones that end as quickly as they started. There’s a sheen to those, but often it’s an illusory sheen that betrays the lack of staying power and true compatibility. The ones that are all shine and no substance can be quite the sleight of hand.”

Director Jamie Wollrab adds of the video, “When I was first approached to direct the video for Crazy Love, I thought about how so many people have chaotic romantic relationships. Yet, after listening to the song I was compelled to tell the crazy/love story that the artist has with their art—how out of our minds we are to pursue a career in music or acting, much less, trying to have a stable relationship in the circus. So, the video is an ode to trying to make peace with our creative muse in more ways than one.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>