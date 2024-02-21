News

Premiere: Powerwasher Shares New Single “Catalog” Debut LP Everyone Laughs Out March 8th via Strange Views Records

Photography by Micah E. Wood



Baltimore punk outfit Powerwasher first emerged with their 2020 effort, The Power of Positive Washing, followed by a 2022 split with fellow Baltimore DIY outfit Consumer Culture. Early next month, the band are back with their high-energy full-length album, Everyone Laughs. The record sees the band painting with riffs that are equal parts heavy and memorable, incorporating artful songcraft alongside the dense rhythms and visceral performances. They have already shared the record’s lead single, “Crossing the Street,” followed by “Same Time / Same Channel,” and today they’re back with their third and final single, “Catalog,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Catalog” shows off a different side to the band, leaning on their tight instrumental chemistry for a winding, hypnotic intro. The rhythm section is full of entrancing basslines and knotted drumfills while the guitars weave in and out, laced with a jagged razor’s edge. Later, the band deftly pivots into a ripping and manic punk effort, picking up the tempo and piling on the riffs as the frayed vocal melodies encircle an insistent refrain: “I wanna do a bad job.” The results are raw and nervy as ever, but they also reveal a band able to bring an unexpected left-field sensibility to punk.

The band says of the track, “Lyrically, this album is an exploration of social alienation and economic anxiety. ‘Catalog’ is about how those feelings can make a person think their life will be perfect if they buy a really nice refrigerator, but can also fill them with all-consuming rage.”

Check out the song below. Everyone Laughs is out March 8th via Strange Views Records.

<a href="https://powerwasher.bandcamp.com/album/everyone-laughs">Everyone Laughs by Powerwasher</a><p>