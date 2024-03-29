News

Ride – Stream the New Album (Plus Read Our Rave Review of It and Our Interview with Them) Interplay Out Now via Wichita/PIAS

Photography by Cal McIntyre



Legendary British shoegazers Ride have released a new album, Interplay, today via Wichita and PIAS. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our rave review of the album and earlier in the month we posted our interview with the band about Interplay. Stream the album below. Read our review of the album here and read our interview here.

Ride formed in 1988 and its lineup remains guitarist/vocalists Andy Bell and Mark Gardener, drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert, and bassist Steve Queralt.

Previously Ride shared the album’s first single, “Peace Sign.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Last Frontier,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its third single, “Monaco,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

Interplay is the band’s third album since reforming in 2014, following 2017’s Weather Diaries and 2019’s This Is Not a Safe Place. Ride produced the album with Richie Kennedy and Claudius Mittendorfer mixed the album.

Bell had this to say about Interplay in a previous press release: “This album has taken a long time to make, and has seen the band go through a lot of ups and downs; maybe the most of any Ride album. But it has seen us come through the process as a band in a good place, feeling able to shake off the past, and ready to celebrate the combined musical talents that brought us together in the first place.”

Ride are currently on a co-headlining U.S. tour with The Charlatans. It’s something they did last year as well. The Charlatans are performing their 1992-released sophomore album, Between 10th and 11th, and Ride are performing their 1990-released debut album, Nowhere.

Read our interview with Ride’s Mark Gardener on This Is Not a Safe Place.

Also read our 2013 interview with Ride on Nowhere and our 2015 interview with Gardener where he went through Nowhere track-by-track.

<a href="https://rideox4.bandcamp.com/album/interplay">Interplay by Ride</a>

Ride Tour Dates:

5/8 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

5/9 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake*

5/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

5/13 - Montreal, QB @ Theatre Fairmount*

5/14 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall*

5/15 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre*

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*

5/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

5/19 - Denver, Colorado @ Gothic Theater*

5/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

5/23 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater*

5/25 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox*

9/2 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight

9/3 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

9/4 - Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

9/6 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

9/7 - Newcastle, UK @ Boilershop

9/8 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG 3 TV Studio

9/10 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

9/12 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

9/13 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

9/14 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

9/16 - Falmouth, UK @ Princess Pavilions

9/17 - Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

9/18 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/20 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

9/21 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Wulfrun Halls

9/22 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction



* = with support from Knifeplay

