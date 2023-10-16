News

All





Singer Songwriter Megan Wyn Releases New Single , “Familiar Faces.” Plus news of Live Dates and Headline Show

Photography by Sam Crowston



18-Year-old Megan Wyn follows “You Don’t Get It” with another barnstorming new single in the shape of “Familiar Faces.” Speaking about the song, Wyn said: “Familiar Faces was written at the start of summer after breaking off a situationship with someone who let jealousy and other people come between us. It’s a bittersweet song about the love you have for this person, but the angst and anger that comes with jealousy ruining something that could have been great.”

After tirelessly gigging around the UK Wynn now feels she’s honed her sound into something that genuinely represents herself.

It’s also true that moving from her native Anglesey just off the Welsh coast, to her now home of Manchester at the age of 16, would have helped Wyn develop not only as a musician but as a woman. She grew up wanting exactly what she has now, the ability to put pen to paper and have songs fall out of her, to play shows to packed-out venues in Manchester, as well as, elsewhere. And most importantly, play the festivals she probably would have attended, anyway.

20.10.2023 - YES Basement - Manchester (Headline Show)

02.11.2023 - Band On The Wall / Supporting Andrew Cushin

03.11.2023 - Kazimier Stockroom - Liverpool (Headline Show)

18.11.2023 - Empire - Middlesborough / Supporting Komparrison

15.12.2023 - Colours - London / Supporting The Motive

17.02.2024 - Coast Festival - North Shields

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.