St. Vincent Shares New Song “Big Time Nothing” All Born Screaming Due Out This Friday via Virgin Music Group

Photography by Alex Da Corte

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) is releasing a new album, All Born Screaming, this Friday via Virgin Music Group. Now she has shared its third single, “Big Time Nothing.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Previously St. Vincent shared the album’s first single, “Broken Man,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Flea,” which features Dave Grohl on drums and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass. “Flea” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Clark self-produced the album, which was mixed by Cian Riordan. The album also features contributions from Cate Le Bon, Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Mark Guiliana, Stella Mogzawa, and David Ralicke.

Clark somewhat cryptically had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.”

All Born Screaming follows 2021’s Daddy’s Home (which had a 1970s vibe) and MASSEDUCTION (which made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list).

St. Vincent Tour Dates:

May 22 — Ventura, CA — The Majestic Ventura Theater*

May 25 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic*

August 8 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

August 11 — Vancouver, BC — Orpheum +

August 13 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory +

August 14 — Ogden, UT — Twilight Concert Series +

August 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theater

September 5 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

September 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met ^

September 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^

September 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount ^

September 13 — Washington D.C. — Anthem ^

September 14 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall %

September 16 — Ann Arbor, MI — Michigan Theater %

September 20 — St. Paul, MN — The Palace Theater %

*Momma supports

# Spoon supports

+ Eartheater supports

^ Yves Tumor supports

% Dorian Electra supports

