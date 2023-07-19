News

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album, Share Video for “Live Again” (Feat. Halo Maud) For That Beautiful Feeling Due Out September 8





The Chemical Brothers (Ed Simmons and Tom Rowlands) have announced a new album, For That Beautiful Feeling, and have shared a Dom & Nic- directed video for its latest release “Live Again” featuring Halo Maud. This LP, which was recorded at the band’s own studio near the south coast, is due out September 8. The Chemical Brothers also have a handful of tour dates coming up. Check out the video for “Live Again” below, followed by the LP’s tracklist and cover artwork as well as upcoming tour dates.

For That Beautiful Feeling is the duo’s first LP since 2019’s No Geography. Each track on this LP was born out of a desire to transcribe a point of vision found in the studio back onto the dancefloor through music. It’s a collection of music that’s vividly colorful and confident, bring it all together through motion.

Of the video for “Live Again,” directors Dom & Nic say in a press release: “Working with The Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years. The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience. Live Again is our tenth collaboration… the woozy, wonky analog sounds and the dream like lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth. The idea inspired us to use the new Arri XR virtual production stage and its cutting edge technology in a way that had never previously been done. This is an idea that could not really have been achieved with traditional filmmaking techniques. We created virtual CGI worlds and used long unbroken camera takes, without edits, moving between those different worlds seamlessly with our hero character. Making and editing the video, we were showered with the generosity of such a strong and huge team of immensely talented companies and individuals that helped us to make this film happen because they love working with The Chemical Brothers. Without their time, talents and generosity a film like this could never make it out of heads and onto a screen.

The Chemical Brothers are also planning to publish their biography titled Paused In Cosmic Reflection.

For That Beautiful Feeling Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

3. No Reason

4. Goodbye

5. Fountains

6. Magic Wand

7. The Weight

8. Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)

9. The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

10. Feels Like I’m Dreaming

11. For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)

