News

All





The Decemberists Share New Song “All I Want Is You” As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again Due Out June 14 via YABB Records and Thirty Tigers

Photography by Holly Andres



The Decemberists are releasing a new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, on June 14 via YABB Records and Thirty Tigers. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “All I Want Is You.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Oregon-based band features frontman Colin Meloy, bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, guitarist Chris Funk, and drummer John Moen.

Meloy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘All I Want Is You’ is a love song. An unapologetic, wear-it-on-its-sleeve love song. I don’t write a ton of those, at least not in this vein. The song grew out of the finger picking pattern—‘Don’t want pretty poses…’—and I just followed that lead. In the end, it just kind of wrote itself. It’s so bare bones, it lived for a long time in my songwriting notebook, kind of in hiding, before I got up the courage to put it out there. It shares a title and hook with many songs that have come before it, but I like to think I’m merely adding my own take to that tradition.”

In February the band shared the album’s opening track, “Burial Ground,” which features backing vocals from James Mercer of The Shins and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some tour dates. When the album was announced, The Decemberists shared the album’s the epic 19-minute closing track, “Joan in the Garden,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the band’s first album in six years, the follow-up to 2018’s I’ll Be Your Girl. Meloy produced the album with Tucker Martine. The album also features R.E.M.’s Mike Mills. As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the band’s longest album and is a double LP featuring four different thematic sides.

Read our interview with Meloy on I’ll Be Your Girl.

The Decemberists Tour Dates:

April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center - SOLD OUT

May 2: Boston, MA - Roadrunner

May 3: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

May 6: Toronto, ON - Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 7: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 8: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 10: Washington DC - The Anthem

May 11: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

May 12: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

May 14: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

May 15: Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

May 17: St Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 19: St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

May 21: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed - SOLD OUT

May 22: Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

May 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

July 12: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

July 13: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

July 14: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether - SOLD OUT

July 15: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

July 18: San Diego, CA - Humphreys

July 19: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

July 20: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 22: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

July 23: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

July 24: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

July 26: Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 27: Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

July 29: Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 31: Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

July 31: Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

August 3: Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield*

August 25: London, UK - All Points East



- co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^

-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.