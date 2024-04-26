The Decemberists Share New Song “All I Want Is You”
As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again Due Out June 14 via YABB Records and Thirty Tigers
Apr 25, 2024
Photography by Holly Andres
The Decemberists are releasing a new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, on June 14 via YABB Records and Thirty Tigers. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “All I Want Is You.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Oregon-based band features frontman Colin Meloy, bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, guitarist Chris Funk, and drummer John Moen.
Meloy had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘All I Want Is You’ is a love song. An unapologetic, wear-it-on-its-sleeve love song. I don’t write a ton of those, at least not in this vein. The song grew out of the finger picking pattern—‘Don’t want pretty poses…’—and I just followed that lead. In the end, it just kind of wrote itself. It’s so bare bones, it lived for a long time in my songwriting notebook, kind of in hiding, before I got up the courage to put it out there. It shares a title and hook with many songs that have come before it, but I like to think I’m merely adding my own take to that tradition.”
In February the band shared the album’s opening track, “Burial Ground,” which features backing vocals from James Mercer of The Shins and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some tour dates. When the album was announced, The Decemberists shared the album’s the epic 19-minute closing track, “Joan in the Garden,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the band’s first album in six years, the follow-up to 2018’s I’ll Be Your Girl. Meloy produced the album with Tucker Martine. The album also features R.E.M.’s Mike Mills. As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is the band’s longest album and is a double LP featuring four different thematic sides.
Read our interview with Meloy on I’ll Be Your Girl.
The Decemberists Tour Dates:
April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center - SOLD OUT
May 2: Boston, MA - Roadrunner
May 3: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT
May 6: Toronto, ON - Exhibition Place - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 7: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 8: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 10: Washington DC - The Anthem
May 11: Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
May 12: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
May 14: Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
May 15: Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
May 17: St Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
May 19: St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
May 21: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed - SOLD OUT
May 22: Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater
May 24: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
July 12: Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
July 13: Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
July 14: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether - SOLD OUT
July 15: Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
July 18: San Diego, CA - Humphreys
July 19: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater
July 20: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
July 22: Santa Fe, NM - The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
July 23: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
July 24: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
July 26: Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
July 27: Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion
July 29: Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 31: Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
August 3: Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield*
August 25: London, UK - All Points East
- co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^
-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”
