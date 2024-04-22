News

Thom Yorke Confirms “Confidenza” Soundtrack, Shares New Songs “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving” The Soundtrack to Daniele Luchetti’s New Film Due Out April 26 via XL

Photography by Steve Tanner



Thom Yorke (of Radiohead and The Smile) has confirmed the details of his soundtrack to Confidenza and shared two tracks from it, “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving.” The former features Yorke’s vocals and was shared via a video featuring a scene from the film. The latter is an instrumental track. The Confidenza soundtrack is due out April 26 via XL, with a vinyl and CD release scheduled for July 12. Check out both tracks below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Daniele Luchetti directed the film, which is an adaptation of Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name and stars Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini. Yorke previously scored Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 Suspiria remake. As with that score, Sam Petts-Davies once again produces and they once again worked with the London Contemporary Orchestra, this time alongside a jazz ensemble that included Robert Stillman and Tom Skinner (Yorke’s bandmate in The Smile).

The Smile released a new album, Wall of Eyes, in January via XL.

Confidenza Tracklist:

1. The Big City

2. Knife Edge

3. Letting Down Gently

4. Secret Clarinet

5. In The Trees

6. Prize Giving

7. Four Ways In Time

8. Confidenza

9. Nosebleed Nuptials

10. Bunch Of Flowers

11. A Silent Scream

12. On the Ledge

The Smile 2024 European Tour Dates: June 7th - Northside Festival - Aarhus, Denmark

June 8th - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

June 9th - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

June 11th - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, Germany *SOLD OUT

June 12th - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia

June 14th - Hangar - Belgrade, Serbia

June 15th - Pula Arena - Pula, Croatia

June 17th - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania

June 18th - Arena Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria

June 20th - Release Athens Festival - Athens, Greece

June 22nd - Medimex Festival - Taranto, Italy

June 23rd - Cavea Auditorium for Roma Summer Fest - Rome, Italy *SOLD OUT

June 24th - Cavea Auditorium for Roma Summer Fest - Rome, Italy *Second Show Added

August 8th - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden

August 9th - Flow Festival - Helsinki, Finland

August 13th - Sigulda Castle - Sigulda, Latvia

August 14th - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw, Poland

August 15th - Winterthurer Musicfestwochen - Winterthur, Switzerland

August 17th - Lowlands Festival - Netherlands

August 18th - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium

August 20th - Jahrunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

August 21st - Zenith - Munich, Germany

August 22nd - Open Air Arena - Vienna, Austria *SOLD OUT

August 25th - Rock En Seine - Paris, France

August 26th - Arkéa Arena - Bordeaux, France

August 28th - Jardins De Viveros - Valencia, Spain *SOLD OUT

August 30th - Meo Kalomara Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

