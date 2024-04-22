Thom Yorke Confirms “Confidenza” Soundtrack, Shares New Songs “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving”
The Soundtrack to Daniele Luchetti’s New Film Due Out April 26 via XL
Apr 22, 2024
Photography by Steve Tanner
Thom Yorke (of Radiohead and The Smile) has confirmed the details of his soundtrack to Confidenza and shared two tracks from it, “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving.” The former features Yorke’s vocals and was shared via a video featuring a scene from the film. The latter is an instrumental track. The Confidenza soundtrack is due out April 26 via XL, with a vinyl and CD release scheduled for July 12. Check out both tracks below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
Daniele Luchetti directed the film, which is an adaptation of Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name and stars Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini. Yorke previously scored Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 Suspiria remake. As with that score, Sam Petts-Davies once again produces and they once again worked with the London Contemporary Orchestra, this time alongside a jazz ensemble that included Robert Stillman and Tom Skinner (Yorke’s bandmate in The Smile).
The Smile released a new album, Wall of Eyes, in January via XL.
>
Confidenza Tracklist:
1. The Big City
2. Knife Edge
3. Letting Down Gently
4. Secret Clarinet
5. In The Trees
6. Prize Giving
7. Four Ways In Time
8. Confidenza
9. Nosebleed Nuptials
10. Bunch Of Flowers
11. A Silent Scream
12. On the Ledge
The Smile 2024 European Tour Dates: June 7th - Northside Festival - Aarhus, Denmark
June 8th - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany
June 9th - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
June 11th - Uber Eats Music Hall - Berlin, Germany *SOLD OUT
June 12th - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia
June 14th - Hangar - Belgrade, Serbia
June 15th - Pula Arena - Pula, Croatia
June 17th - Arenele Romane - Bucharest, Romania
June 18th - Arena Sofia - Sofia, Bulgaria
June 20th - Release Athens Festival - Athens, Greece
June 22nd - Medimex Festival - Taranto, Italy
June 23rd - Cavea Auditorium for Roma Summer Fest - Rome, Italy *SOLD OUT
June 24th - Cavea Auditorium for Roma Summer Fest - Rome, Italy *Second Show Added
August 8th - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden
August 9th - Flow Festival - Helsinki, Finland
August 13th - Sigulda Castle - Sigulda, Latvia
August 14th - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw, Poland
August 15th - Winterthurer Musicfestwochen - Winterthur, Switzerland
August 17th - Lowlands Festival - Netherlands
August 18th - Pukkelpop Festival - Hasselt, Belgium
August 20th - Jahrunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
August 21st - Zenith - Munich, Germany
August 22nd - Open Air Arena - Vienna, Austria *SOLD OUT
August 25th - Rock En Seine - Paris, France
August 26th - Arkéa Arena - Bordeaux, France
August 28th - Jardins De Viveros - Valencia, Spain *SOLD OUT
August 30th - Meo Kalomara Festival - Lisbon, Portugal
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The ’90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore on the Covers (News) — The Cardigans, Thurston Moore, Sonic Youth, Garbage, The Cranberries, Pavement, Lisa Loeb, Supergrass, Spiritualized, Lush, Miki Berenyi, Miki Berenyi Trio, Emma Anderson, Hatchie, Ride, Slowdive, Velocity Girl, Penelope Spheeris, Terry Gilliam, Gus Van Sant, Ron Underwood, Kula Shaker, Salad, Foals, Semisonic, The Boo Radleys, Stereo MC’s, Pale Saints, Blonde Redhead, Sleater-Kinney, Cocteau Twins, Lucy Dacus, Alex Lahey, Horsegirl, Grandaddy, alt-J, Squid, The Natvral, Wolf Alice, Jess Williamson, Sunflower Bean, Orville Peck, Joel McHale
- Challengers (Review) —
- Premiere: Eric Schroeder Shares New Track “The Kind of Wound That Never Heals” (News) — Eric Schroeder
- Thurston Moore Shares New Song “Rewilding” (News) — Thurston Moore, Sonic Youth
- Thom Yorke Confirms “Confidenza” Soundtrack, Shares New Songs “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving” (News) — Thom Yorke, Radiohead, The Smile
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.