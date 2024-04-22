Thurston Moore Shares New Song “Rewilding”
Release Timed with Earth Day
Thurston Moore (formerly of Sonic Youth) has shared a new song, “Rewilding.” Its release is timed to Earth Day. The song features Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine on bass, alongside James Sedwards (guitar), Jem Doulton (drums), and Jon Leidecker (electronics). Listen below.
Moore is on one of the two covers of our just announced ’90s Issue, where he discusses Sonic Youth’s albums from that decade. Find out more about the issue here and buy a copy directly from us here.
Last year Moore released his memoir, Sonic Life. Read our interview about that here.
In 2021 he released an instrumental album, Screen Time, and in 2020 he released the solo album, By the Fire. A new solo album, apparently titled Samurai Walkman: Flow Critical Lucidity, is rumored to be on the way at some point.
