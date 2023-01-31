News

Whitney Share New Song “For a While” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates SPARK Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Daniel Topete



Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have shared a new song, “For a While,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates for March. Listen to the song below, followed by the tour dates.

“For a While” is actually an earlier song, a live favorite from the era of their 2016-released debut album, Light Upon the Lake, and was a live favorite back when it was titled “Rolling Blackouts.” The song was finally recorded in 2022. Whitney produced the song with Brad Cook, Jonathan Rado, and Ziyad Asrar, It features contributions from Macie Stewart (violin), Will Miller (horns), Lia Kohl (cello), Malcom Brown (keys), Rado (organ), and Asrar (synth).

Ehrlich had this to say about the song in a press release: “The lyrics of ‘For a While’ were inspired by a time Max and I drove past a burning car on the side of the highway in Northern Illinois. From what we could see everyone made it out safely, but in that moment we were both struck by the ubiquity of anonymous tragedy. Over the course of writing ‘For A While’ that experience evolved into a feeling of gratitude and love for all the people who aren’t able to be with us today. We’ve been working on this song for a few years and a few different phases of our lives. It’s seen some people come and go. We love you all.”

“For a While” follows SPARK, which will be out last September via Secretly Canadian. Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.

Whitney Tour Dates:

Sun. Feb. 12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. Feb. 14 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Thu. Feb. 16 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Fri. Feb. 17 - Aarhus, DK @ Fonden Voxhall

Sat. Feb. 18 - København, DK @ Vega

Mon. Feb. 20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Thu. Feb. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sat. Feb. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Mon. Feb. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy

Mon. March 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. March 21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

Wed. March 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Fri. March 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sat. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sun. March 26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Tue. March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. March 29 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre

Thu. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Thu. June 29 - Vilanova I La Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

