Whitney Share New Song “For a While” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates
SPARK Out Now via Secretly Canadian
Jan 31, 2023
Photography by Daniel Topete
Chicago duo Whitney (Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek) have shared a new song, “For a While,” and announced some new U.S. tour dates for March. Listen to the song below, followed by the tour dates.
“For a While” is actually an earlier song, a live favorite from the era of their 2016-released debut album, Light Upon the Lake, and was a live favorite back when it was titled “Rolling Blackouts.” The song was finally recorded in 2022. Whitney produced the song with Brad Cook, Jonathan Rado, and Ziyad Asrar, It features contributions from Macie Stewart (violin), Will Miller (horns), Lia Kohl (cello), Malcom Brown (keys), Rado (organ), and Asrar (synth).
Ehrlich had this to say about the song in a press release: “The lyrics of ‘For a While’ were inspired by a time Max and I drove past a burning car on the side of the highway in Northern Illinois. From what we could see everyone made it out safely, but in that moment we were both struck by the ubiquity of anonymous tragedy. Over the course of writing ‘For A While’ that experience evolved into a feeling of gratitude and love for all the people who aren’t able to be with us today. We’ve been working on this song for a few years and a few different phases of our lives. It’s seen some people come and go. We love you all.”
“For a While” follows SPARK, which will be out last September via Secretly Canadian. Their previous album, Forever Turned Around, came out in 2019.
Read our My Favorite Album interview with the band.
Whitney Tour Dates:
Sun. Feb. 12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. Feb. 14 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Thu. Feb. 16 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Fri. Feb. 17 - Aarhus, DK @ Fonden Voxhall
Sat. Feb. 18 - København, DK @ Vega
Mon. Feb. 20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Thu. Feb. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sat. Feb. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Mon. Feb. 27 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy
Mon. March 20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. March 21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
Wed. March 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Fri. March 24 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Sat. March 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sun. March 26 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Tue. March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. March 29 - Menlo Park, CA @ The Guild Theatre
Thu. March 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Thu. June 29 - Vilanova I La Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Whitney Share New Song “For a While” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates (News) — Whitney
- Lael Neale Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “I Am the River” (News) — Lael Neale
- Death Cab for Cutie Announce Acoustic Version of Latest Album, Share Cover of Low’s “The Plan” (News) — Death Cab for Cutie, Low
- Pixies Announce New U.S. Tour Dates; Franz Ferdinand and Bully to Support (News) — Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Bully
- The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “The Me Frequency” (News) — The Go! Team
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.