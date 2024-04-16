Johnny Marr
Johnny Marr, Gaz Coombes
Johnny Marr @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, April 14, 2024,
Apr 15, 2024
Photography by Geoff Shaw
Web Exclusive
The legendary Johnny Marr returned to Nottingham’s Rock City on Sunday (April 14th) to play a career spanning set that included solo material as well as classics from his back catalogue with The Smiths and Electronic. Support came from Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, and Under the Radar photographer Geoff Shaw was on hand to capture the highlights
