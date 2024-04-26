 Yes: Yale Bowl ’71 (Rhino/Atlantic) | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 26th, 2024  
Yes

Yale Bowl ’71

Rhino/Atlantic

Apr 24, 2024 By Frank Valish


Yes’ July 24, 1971 performance at Yale University’s Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut has been oft bootlegged. The band was young and hungry, on tour in the U.S. in support of its third full-length, the simply titled The Yes Album. The performance here has been officially released as part of the deluxe editions of the reissue of that seminal album, but it has never been released as a stand-alone record until now. Presented in minimal package, aping those unofficial, bootleg LPs from the ’70s, Yale Bowl ’71 will be a welcome addition to your Yes vinyl collection.

The band played a scant four songs on this night: “Yours Is No Disgrace” and “I’ve Seen All Good People” on side A here, and “Clap/Classical Gas” and “Perpetual Change” on side B. But those four songs represent Yes’ rocketing into the prog stratosphere and alone cement its place in rock and roll history. To hear these songs, raw and unadorned, and played by a youthful band figuring out what made itself such a powerful force is exciting. And to have this album as a piece unto itself, not as an aside to a larger deluxe set, is nothing less than necessary. (www.rhino.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

