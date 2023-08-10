News

Premiere: Rebuilder Share New Track “Wedding Day” New Album Local Support Out August 11th via Iodine Recordings

Photography by Brittany Rose Queen



Boston punk outfit Rebuilder is back tomorrow with their sophomore full-length album, Local Support. Accompanying the release, the band are also announcing their new signing with Iodine Recordings. Let by vocalists and guitarists Sal Ellington and Craig Stanton, the band’s sophomore album finds Rebuilder joined by an expanding rotation of collaborators, expanding the band’s range and raising them to anthemic heights.

As Ellington describes, “Pete Wasilewski from Less Than Jake and Chris Rhodes of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones played horns on ‘Disco Loadout’, Spacey Casey Prestwood from Hot Rod Circuit played the pedal steel, and Kailynn West from Tiny Stills sang on ‘Wedding Day’. Pat Hanlin, who had previously played keys in the band, recorded all the synth and piano as well. Jay Maas put a lot of time recording this record and I think only he could have captured it the way it needed to be…Local Support is a collection of songs but it’s really the story of friendship.”

Ahead of the record’s release, the band are sharing an early listen to a new track, “Wedding Day,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wedding Day” begins in a quiet, acoustic mode, but quickly charges ahead into a barrelling pop punk anthem, loading on the hooks, propulsive drum fills, and big, sing-along melodies. Meanwhile, the band steeps the track in waves of wistful nostalgia with lyrics longing for the days of teenage romance: “I just wanna stay up late / We can talk while the record plays / We can let the sun up / We can sit on top of cars / Like we were kids underneath the stars / Why’d we have to grow up?” As the song begins its closing stretch, Kailynn West from Tiny Sails offers some lovely backing vocals, along with a warm reminder to “keep your head strong.” The results feel both cathartic and heartfelt, tinged with regret amidst shining rays of joy.

Check out the song below. Local Support is out everywhere tomorrow, August 11th via Iodine Recordings. Pre-order the record here.

<a href="https://rebuilderboston.bandcamp.com/album/local-support-2">Local Support by Rebuilder</a><p>