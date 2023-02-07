Yo La Tengo Share Video for New Song “Sinatra Drive Breakdown”
This Stupid World Due Out This Friday via Matador
Feb 07, 2023
Photography by Cheryl Dunn
Yo La Tengo are releasing a new album, This Stupid World, this Friday via Matador. Now they have shared its third single, “Sinatra Drive Breakdown,” via a music video. The track opens the album and references the Hoboken, New Jersey waterfront boulevard. Curtis Godino directed the abstract video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Yo La Tengo shared the album’s first single “Fallout,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Aselestine.”
Yo La Tengo’s previous album, We Have Amnesia Sometimes, was released in 2020.
Read our 2018 interview with the band.
Yo La Tengo Tour Dates:
Wed, Feb 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Thu, Feb 16 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
Fri, Feb 17 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo SOLD OUT
Sun, Feb 19 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT
Mon, Feb 20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT
Wed, Feb 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT
Fri, Feb 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT
Sat, Feb 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT
Sun, Feb 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT
Mon, Feb 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT
Thu, Mar 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle SOLD OUT
Fri, Mar 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle SOLD OUT
Sat, Mar 11 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Mon, Mar 13 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Tue, Mar 14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Thu, Mar 16 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater SOLD OUT
Fri, Mar 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sat, Mar 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun, Mar 19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
Tue, Mar 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls
Wed, Mar 22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT
Fri, Mar 24 - Chicago, IL – Metro SOLD OUT
Sat, Mar 25 - Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun, Mar 26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Mon, Apr 10 - Dublin, IE - 3Olympia
Wed, Apr 12 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
Thu, Apr 13 - Bristol, UK - SWX
Fri, Apr 14 - London, UK - The London Palladium
Sun, Apr 16 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue, Apr 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Wed, Apr 19 - Rotterdam, NL – LantarenVenster SOLD OUT
Thu, Apr 20 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefaehrlich
Fri, Apr 21 - Copenhagen, DK - Bremen Teater SOLD OUT
Sun, Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Gloria Theatre
Mon, Apr 24 Prague, Czech Republic - MEETFACTORY
Tue, Apr 25 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
Thu, Apr 27 - Paris, FR - La Cigale
Sat, Apr 29 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Apolo
Sun, Apr 30 - Murcia, ES - WARM UP Festival
Tue, May 2 - Madrid, ES – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
Wed, May 3 - Bilbao, ES - Santana 27
Thu, May 4 - Bordeaux, FR – Rockschool Barbey
