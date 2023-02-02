News

All





Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Video for New Song “Spaces” Featuring Her Parents and Announces Tour The Land, The Water, The Sky Due Out February 10 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Morningstar Angeline



Black Belt Eagle Scout (aka Swinomish Indian Tribal Community-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Katherine Paul) is releasing a new album, The Land, The Water, The Sky, on February 10 via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared its fourth single, “Spaces,” via a music video. The affecting song features Paul’s parents on backing vocals and the video features her dad. She’s also announced some new tour dates for April and May. Evan Benally Atwood and Morningstar Angeline directed the video, from a concept by Quinn Christopherson. Watch it below, followed by all Black Belt Eagle Scout’s upcoming tour dates.

Paul had this to say about “Spaces” in a press release: “I wrote ‘Spaces’ for an audience as a way to sing melodies of healing and care for them. Since starting Black Belt Eagle Scout, I have moved through many spaces, playing shows for crowds of people. I can’t always connect one on one with everyone and so this song is an attempt to bring my feelings of appreciation I have for everyone who supports my music to life. My parents lend their voices in the chorus melody, my dad with his strong pow wow voice and my mom with her wholesome tone that sounds so similar to mine you can barely notice the distinction between me and her. I want this song to be an offering for those who need to grasp onto something and feel because through feeling and being together, there is healing.”

Of the video, Paul says: “It was incredible to incorporate my family trade of carving within the music video. My dad has been carving Coast Salish style art for over 50 years. I grew up around it and learned how to carve and paint when I was a teenager. This video shows a creation process and the kind of intimacy we give to our art. In the video, we carve an eagle out of yellow cedar. The eagle is representative of strength and guidance.”

In October Black Belt Eagle Scout shared the album’s closing track, “Don’t Give Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in November, Black Belt Eagle Scout shared its second single, opening track “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” via a music video for the song (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Then she shared the album’s third single, “Nobody,” via a music video. “Nobody” was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Land, The Water, The Sky is the follow-up to 2019’s At the Party With My Brown Friends, also released via Saddle Creek.

In 2020, Paul returned to her ancestral lands from Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I created The Land, The Water, The Sky to record and reflect upon my journey back to my homelands and the challenges and the happiness it brought,” she said in a previous press release.

Read our interview with Black Belt Eagle Scout on her debut album, Mother of My Children, along with our 2018 politically themed interview with her.

Black Belt Eagle Scout was featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out in 2022 via American Laundromat.

Black Belt Eagle Scout Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Natural History Museum

Fri. Feb. 10 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Wed. Feb. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Sat. Feb. 25 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Mon. Feb. 27 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up

Tue. Feb. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Witloof Bar

Wed. March 1 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Thu. March 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade

Sat. March 4 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. March 5 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Mar 31 - Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater

Sat. Apr. 1 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge*

Sun. Apr. 2 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux*

Mon. Apr. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters*

Tue. Apr. 4 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

Thu. Apr. 6 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

Fri. Apr. 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center*

Sat. Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*

April 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern*

Wed. Apr. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.*

Fri. Apr. 14 - Cambridge, MA @ Elk’s Club*

Sat. Apr. 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*

Mon. Apr. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s*

Tue. Apr. 18 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

Wed. Apr. 19 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

Thu. Apr. 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor*

Fri. Apr. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club*

Sat. Apr. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

Mon. Apr. 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

Tue. Apr. 25 - Austin, TX @ The Parish*

Thu. Apr. 27 - Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

Fri. Apr. 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister*

Mon. May 1 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground at The Nile Theater

Tue. May 2 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah*

Thu. May 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

Fri. May 5 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s*

Sat. May 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop*

Mon. May 8 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA*



*with support from Claire Glass and Adobo

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.